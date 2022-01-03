RTX Day returns from MediaWorld. Reservations are open!

From now on, reservations are open to get in line for the next MediaWorld RTX Day. This is the best possible opportunity to take home an NVIDIA RTX Series 30 video card at a very affordable cost!

No more chatter run now to this address and make your reservation and then access the exclusive area dedicated to NVIDIA RTX Series 30 video cards in the store. Places available are limited due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic, therefore only those who have a reservation will have the right to access the reserved area. The reservation of a seat does not count as a reservation of the video card, but only guarantees access to the reserved area.

For the new RTX Day, MediaWorld has opened a special web page that you can consult at this address. Reservations are already open, and we are notifying all users of our dedicated Telegram channel.

The event organized by MediaWorld of MediaWorld will be held on Saturday 8 January 2021, only in some selected stores. Here are all the details of the event. The stores participating in the initiative are the following:

Bari – Casamassima Via Noicattaro

Caserta – Marcianise Location Aurno

Florence – Campi Bisenzio Via S. Quirico

Milan – Viale Certosa

Padua – Via Venezia

Turin – Corso Giulio Cesare

Once the reservation has been made, you will be able to access the reserved area in the stores and be able to purchase an Nvidia RTX Series 30 video card to choose from: RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060.

Source: MediaWorld