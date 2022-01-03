RTX Day Saturday 8 January in six Mediaworlds, here are: RTX 3000 from ASUS, MSI and PNY on sale

NVIDIA and Mediaworld open 2022 with a new one RTX Day: will be held this Saturday, January 8th, and will involve several Mediaworld stores throughout Italy. An opportunity for those who crave to buy video cards like the GeForce RTX 3060, 3060 Ti, 3070, 3070 Ti, 3080, 3080 Ti and 3090 and, due to prices and availability, he has not yet had the opportunity.

I am you are the Mediaworld stores where you can find the ASUS, MSI and PNY cards for sale:

Milan : Viale Certosa, 29 Milan (MI)

: Viale Certosa, 29 Milan (MI) Turin : C.so Giulio Cesare, 202/210 Turin (TO)

: C.so Giulio Cesare, 202/210 Turin (TO) Padua : Via Venezia, 98 Padua (PD)

: Via Venezia, 98 Padua (PD) Florence : Via S.Quirico, 165 Campi Bisenzio (FI)

: Via S.Quirico, 165 Campi Bisenzio (FI) Caserta : Locality Aurno, 1 Marcianise (CE)

: Locality Aurno, 1 Marcianise (CE) Bari: Via Noicattaro, 2 Casamassima (BA)

But be careful, do not go to the fray. NVIDIA makes it known that “with the intent to better manage the influx of people, it has been prepared a limited number access system for time slots. To access the purchase it is necessary to book by filling out the registration form at this link, thus requesting an access pass in the desired store. In this way, for those who book, it will be possible to see live and buy their favorite products in complete safety “.

Furthermore, in the Mediaworld store in Viale Certosa in Milan, visitors will also be able to discover a special area where they will be given the opportunity to touch GeForce products with their own hands thanks to dedicated test stations for laptops and NVIDIA Shield. There will also be an entertainment part during which a Desktop PC will be assembled and all the features of GeForce products and technologies will be discovered in more detail.