Rubén Blades advises René Pérez about J Balvin: “Letting the child scream sometimes is better”

Panamanian singer-songwriter Ruben Blades released today, Thursday, a rap with which he spoke about the controversy that urban exponents are leading Rene Perez and J Balvin.

The artist maintained between rhymes that, after having mentioned and involved him in the “alien conflict”, his name monopolized social networks and headlines, for which he was forced to make a peculiar comment.

The artist took the opportunity to advise the Puerto Rican: “When sometimes the anger at my reason twists, I say to myself: ‘Rubencito, eagle does not catch fly’. It is not love and affection, it is love and control; letting the child scream is sometimes better.”

Peculiarly, in that last sentence, the musician used some expressions that the Colombian urban exponent tweeted two days after Residente launched his “tiraera” last Thursday: “Love and affection,” Balvin wrote on his Twitter account.

The Panamanian took the opportunity to announce his presentation on May 14 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico.

“In a heated mood I recommend ending it, calm down listening to the album of the year, Salswing (his most recent album). Don’t pay attention to those things.”he added with a base composed by “Le Becerrap”, Luis Enrique Becerra.

The veteran artist announced yesterday that he would launch “a short comment in the appropriate language” on the subject, among followers who were waiting to hear his words, while a handful advised him not to get involved in a fight between urban exponents.

The voice of “Amor y control” reacted a week after the rap “Music Sessions number 49″ that Residente worked with the music producer Bizarrea strong “tiraera” to J Balvin.

With the theme, the Puerto Rican rapper last week fueled the controversy that began in September 2021, after the nominations of the Latin Grammywhere the Colombian singer called for a boycott by the interpreters of the urban genre not to attend the ceremony because, in his opinion, the reggaeton artists were not being valued by the Academy.

At that time, Residente complained to Balvin with several messages in which he let him know that his music was comparable to a “hot dog cart that gets upset because you can’t earn a Michelin star”, recognition of establishments that have a good kitchen.

Precisely, at that time, Pérez stressed that not attending the ceremony was in turn boycotting the tribute that Blades received upon receiving the special award Person of the Year 2021 for their diverse social and cultural contributions. It was Pérez who presented him with the award in an emotional message, where he once again thanked him for his mentorship as a role model to emulate throughout his life. Residente has always reiterated that Blades is the artist he most admires in the various branches of art. During the ceremony he tried to read an emotional message to the singer-songwriter and actor.

“Rubén, nobody in music has your literary work. Marvel and DC Comics have to ask your blessing because neither Metropolis nor Gothan City will be bigger than that world you created, Hispania. Because your stories are about people who exist, real people, without magical superpowers, people who bleed to death if they are shot, because you taught me that art goes above all things, even though Superman’s stories sell more than Ramiro’s . Thanks to you, with my attention deficit, I never felt alone because you left me full of characters “he read while he paused as he couldn’t hold the paper, because his trembling hands prevented him from continuing the reading.

The rap that Pérez launched against J Balvin caused other artists to express themselves as Ricardo Montaner which he classified as “an unnecessary massacre”.

The interpreter of hits such as “Let me cry”, “So in love”, “You are going to miss me”, “Kiss me” and “The top of the sky”, shared a message -very much in his style- on the matter that he faces again two prominent figures in Latin music.

“I have seen with sadness how two colleagues get angry until they draw blood. What happened between my dear Resident and my dear J Balvin is a ruthless act, an unnecessary massacre, an irony, a waste of talent in a cause without reason, “explained the father of the singers Mau and Ricky, and of the actress Evaluna.

Resident gave his reasons

In an interview that Pérez gave last week to Jorge Pabón “Molusco” He explained the reasons why he launched the topic almost six months after the controversy.

The interview, which was extensive and was broadcast on the announcer’s YouTube channel, Residente offered his version of the events by stating that the Colombian interpreter did not keep his word.

“At that time I didn’t want to take phone calls, until the boxer called me Canelo Alvarez and he told me that Balvin was sad. I got angry because Balvin had called Canelo in the middle of his preparation for the fight against Caleb Plant. After speaking with the boxer, Residente agreed to call Balvin.

In a conversation between the two exponents of the urban genre, Balvin, according to Pérez, filled him with compliments and they reached an agreement in which they would delete a tweet that the Medellín artist uploaded and Residente would do the same with the video in which he compares his music with a hot dog cart. Both kept their word, and Balvin even helped Pérez to delete the video, so that it would be reflected in all the versions on social networks. Once this was completed, Pérez concluded the call by asking Balvin “Here is everything, right?”

A day later, Residente receives a call from Balvin, which he cannot answer because he was in a meeting, and two hours later he finds out that the Colombian had uploaded a photo in which he appeared in front of a hot dog cart, which had the word “suck it”. This annoyed Pérez and he wrote to Balvin on several occasions asking him to delete the photo. Also, he called him several times, but there was no answer.

“Five hours later, Balvin called me, when the photo was already viral and he told me ‘if you only knew, now I’m going to become a millionaire with this hot dog cart thing and I’m going to open a franchise.’ I was speechless, thinking ‘devil, he nailed me’. She played it very brutal, I give it to her in that part, but it was good pig”, explained Perez.

“I hooked up and was very upset and talked to several people, including my brother Gabriel and everyone told me, ‘you have to make a song and throw it’. I told them I couldn’t do that, because it was going to be an abuse.”

It was at that time that Resident He decided to record a second video, where he was more explicit and more direct. However, seeing that Balvin continued to take advantage of the theme of “hot dogs”, even going so far as to start selling merchandise with this theme, Pérez understood that he had broken the agreement they had reached and decided to write the ‘tiraera’.