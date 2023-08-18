Ruben Ceballos puts on his shoes at age 40, after spending nearly a month in the hospital

two months ago, ruben ceballos (40) He was playing the most important game of his life. He was hospitalized for 24 days due to pancreatitis And all of San Juan soccer came together to support his family. Fully recovered and living a normal life, the central defender decided to feel the adrenaline again on the pitch. He put on his boots again and is now defending the colors of Atlético Minero Cinderella Team of B Local.

The player is also a merchant and is also in negotiation St. John’s weather , said that a return to football was the best thing that ever happened to him; To reunite with friends and above all with that essence: “It would be nice if I could recover and play again, because in fact someone has already prepared for something else. Now being there I just want to comply and give a hand to Minero This is what it will look like when the tournament is over” Ceballos said.

Cordovan Central, which is located in San Juan, had to be admitted to the emergency room for acute pancreatitis, the most serious disease of the pancreas, which kept him in a normal room for 24 days and in intensive care for 5 days.

“I’m left with memories and a lesson. You start to value many things, especially family, moments, being able to do physical activity. Everything that life implies”Ceballos shed light after his hospitalization which mobilized the entire San Juan football.

image.png Alianza organizes a benefit match for the player

Now, with a completely different present, DT has also returned to training as a player. He turned to his experience in the local B team and says he is encouraged to dream of promotion to the first class: “He asked me if I wanted to train with him and the idea was to be physically fit for whatever happened. Minero is a new intuition with leaders who are very keen, who are taking their steps well. There’s a good group out there that will help make you contagious”,

Ceballos is training with his teammates and continues to prepare for when DT decides to send him on the field. Straightforward and full of experience in a team dominated by youngsters. “I think Minero is on the right track to reach the first division, it’s a big club”the 40-year-old footballer assured.

In conclusion, Ruben explained that football is part of his lifestyle and that playing again is one of the most beautiful things after the nightmare that forced him to be hospitalized for 24 days: “It’s a way of life, of being something. Thank you for sport, it’s about sharing moments, friendship. It’s my life, I do it since I was very young, it’s something beautiful and it gives you many things”.