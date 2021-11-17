RUBEN LA MALFA – Between Netflix South America and Rai

From Sicily to South America, passing through Turin: the artistic career of Ruben La Malfa, born in Palermo 29 years ago, saw its realization right under the Mole, when the call of music and cinema was too strong and he decided to give up his medical studies. Now busy on the sets and fresh from international experience as a co-star in the TV series produced by Netflix Latin America El Taipan. My role explains with the right pride that of Adriano, the son of the head of a drug cartel. We are ruthless, we have created a drug that is impossible to detect at the controls and we want to dominate the market: I am also happy because I acted in Spanish and I doubled for the Italian version. Fortunately, my Spanish is very good, thanks to a love affair with a Spanish girl that lasted a year ….

El Taipan will be available in South America in March 2022 and by spring also for the Italian public: it is not yet known when the fiction Rai Viola come il mare will be ready, another great role obtained by the young La Malfa in this 2021 full of satisfactions. Right now I’m on the set, we’re shooting the first episodes and we’ll go on a little longer. I play Carmelo, a young journalist.

Not bad for a boy who seemed destined for a successful career in medicine, as his family would have hoped for. I have always acted and danced for pleasure, but continuing to study: before university I went to Cambridge for nine months to perfect my English, then I won the competition and I was able to choose the best faculty to become a doctor, in Rome. But in the fourth year the appeal of art was too great, they took me to the Gipsy Academy in Turin and I chose to become a professional. They suffered in the family, but now they support me tremendously.

Since then, a lot of commitment, many shows (If they still call me today I always make myself ready!), Many castings and finally the first important results: a career in the world of entertainment possible, not just a dream. I studied piano since I was a child, I have always been passionate about music, I learned tip tap and I still teach it today, I love musicals and I would love to be able to shoot one for the cinema too: Disney in my heart, I would like to be Olaf in Frozen , who is also my little sister’s favorite character, who is 21 years younger than me.

Clear ideas and talent, Ruben on the right track: I look at Hugh Jackman’s career as a model, he too dropped out of school like me, started from musicals, taught tip tap and now a great actor in Hollywood. Following his example inspires me.