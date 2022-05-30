Ruben Östlund conquers Cannes with ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and adds his second ‘Palme d’Or’

On May 28, 2022, after several days of an exceptional edition, the Jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon, accompanied by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, British-American actress and director Rebecca Hall, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Norwegian director Joachim Trier, and Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, presented their list of accolades regarding the 21 films submitted to the competition this year.

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival offered its verdict on Saturday night, with numerous award-winning European films.

The ‘Palme d’Or’ went to Ruben Östlund for his ‘Triangle of Sadness’, who joins the small and select group of ‘the two winners’, after having received his first award in 2017 for ‘The Square’.

“Actually, it is different. Although in the other edition there were also diamonds because, then, it was the 70th anniversary of the Palme d’Or”, declared the Swedish director Ruben Östlund.

The same uncompromisingly acid humor about the world of the powerful can be seen in his film.

“What happens in the film is that the luxury yacht that billionaires and models are sailing on sinks, and they all wash up on the beach, of a deserted island. What happens there is, of course, all the hierarchies disappear. And it’s really funny when you see how the hierarchy changes,” added Ruben Östlund.

Get a luxury ship, a Russian billionaire, a Marxist American captain, a couple of money-obsessed influencers, and a Filipino crew, and you’ve got a yacht that looks like the Titanic. The film will be released in Europe in the fall.

The young Belgian director Lukas Dhont was awarded the Grand Jury Prize for ‘Close’, together with Claire Denis. An inclusive film.

“We have a unique country, with several languages. So, for me, it is important to make a film that combines several languages ​​to, as they say, break borders. I think too often we think about this ‘space’ of a language, and I think I want, as with everything, to break its boundaries and really make a film in which several things can exist side by side,” said Lukas Dhont.

‘Close’ is a feature film that closely follows the transition to adolescence of two childhood friends, and that represents an ode to tenderness; a jewel of finesse and precision, notably starring the young actor Eden Dambrine.

Another Belgian film, co-produced by France and Italy, received the Jury Prize ex aequo: ‘The Eight Mountains’. It is a film signed by a couple, in life, and behind the camera.

“It was very enriching to immerse yourself in Italian cinema, and to work with great actors, incredible Italians,” explained Félix van Groeningen, co-director of the film ‘The Eight Mountains’.

“It was a dream to make it very European. Yes, it makes sense to do it that way, united in Europe,” said Charlotte Vandermeersch, co-director of ‘The Eight Mountains’.

The film tells the story of two men who grew up together in Valle d’Aosta. While Bruno remains faithful to his mountain, Pietro travels the world. In this ‘journey’ they experience love and loss, their origins and destinies, but above all, a life or death friendship.

Tsar Amir Ebrahimi, has been awarded the prize for best actress for ‘Holy spider’, by the Danish director of Iranian origin, Ali Abbassi. She is well known in her country, she had to flee from Iran in 2008, to France.

“They wanted me to get away from my country, they wanted me not to exist, not to work, not to expose myself… but I’m here, and I have this award. Anyway, it’s a strong message!” declared Tsar Amir Ebrahimi.

‘Holy spider’ plunges us into Iranian society through the eyes of a journalist, played by Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who investigates a serial killer of prostitutes.

The film opens across Europe in June.