Rubén Sánchez and Veronique Abreu Tañón are getting married this year

The July premiere of the comedy “Tell me yes” It will be the prelude to the marriage of journalists Ruben Sanchez Y Veronique Opens Tañón.

The couple of communicators who met in the radio booth of the station WKAQ 580 AM, will marry this year, as confirmed by the veteran journalist of the radio station.

Sánchez affirmed today afternoon that he hopes to marry the reporter before the end of this year, since for him the theatrical comedy will be “our prelude to marriage,” he said during the press conference about what will be the debut on the charts. communicators and other public figures in the country.

The comedy “Tell me yes” narrates the romance of the journalists that began in 2019 on the radio station and then became a courtship in 2020. The theatrical production will go on stage on Saturday, July 30 at the Caguas Fine Arts Center. To date it is a single function.

Rubén Sánchez and Veronique Abreu Tañón have been together since 2019, although they formalized their relationship in 2020. david.villafane@gfrmedia.com (David Villafane/Staff)

The communicators for the first time are going to reveal details of their love relationship in the comedy “Tell me yes” at the Center for Fine Arts in Caguas. (Photo) david.villafane@gfrmedia.com (David Villafane/Staff)

In the piece written by Javier Cosme, former news and content director of WKAQ 580, in addition to the journalist couple, Janet Pérez Brito, Rafael “Golo” Cruz and representative Georgie Navarro will participate. (Photo) david.villafane@gfrmedia.com (David Villafane/Staff)

The communicators hope to be able to get married before the end of 2022. david.villafane@gfrmedia.com (David Villafane/Staff)

The play was written and directed by Javier Cosme, who spent nearly two decades on the radio station WKAQ 580 and is one of the witnesses to the romance between colleagues on the program “Early in the Morning” on Univision’s WKAQ-580.

The idea of ​​telling the love story of Sánchez and Abreu Tañón was Cosme’s, due to the audience’s interest in knowing more details about the relationship and his intention “to bring the public closer to the daily life of a couple.”

For Sánchez, the only justification for the great interest caused by their relationship was given since the publication in May 2021 of a video in which the couple spontaneously showed their love without realizing that the Facebook cameras were still on and broadcast the scene. loving The video was shared by thousands of people through messaging.

“Since that video went viral in the midst of everything that was happening in the country with the murders of women, it was always seen as something positive. There is an interest of the audience to know about us that I honestly don’t have an explanation for. Wherever we go people come up to us and ask us questions or sit at the table with us to talk. It is impressive how people approach us”, said Sánchez, who agreed with Cosme that by presenting his story under a sitcom he will have a greater closeness with the audience and in turn they will be able to get to know him from a more intimate side.

The also lawyer, for her part, pointed out that it has been more difficult for her to adapt to the approaches of people to find out details of the relationship. She, in her case, assured that she is “very private” outside the work aspect and that even when she was a correspondent for “Primer Impacto” she did not like to ask questions about the love relationships of the guests. Over time, she understood that having this openness with the audience is positive, so she agreed to make her debut in the theater and tell how she fell in love with the journalist.

Both journalists acknowledged that they are not actors and that their participation in the play would be limited to being themselves. The piece will be co-directed by Moncho Conde, director of the El Gran Quince company, and Colombian Ana Milena Lucumi. Both experts will be vital for the direction of the journalists and the rest of the public figures who will arrive at the theater for the first time.

The couple will not be alone in the theater, they will debut with them Janet Pérez Brito, professor Ángel Rosa, Rafael “Golo” Cruz, community leader Papo Christian and representative Georgie Navarro. The legislator commented during the press conference that he has been exposed in the media for a long time, so he is excited about stepping on a theatrical stage.

Tickets will be on sale through Ticketera.com and at the box office of the Center for Fine Arts in Caguas.