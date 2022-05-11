Rubens Sambueza was contemplated to play with the Mexican National Team

Midtime Editorial

10.05.2022





Some of the FIFA rules have changed and become more flexible, however, in the 2014 World Cup process Rubens Sambueza could not wear the shirt of the Mexican National Team because he had already played with Argentina in minor categories, which prevented him from being taken into account by Michael Herrera.

It should be remembered that the “Piojo” had to enter an emergency as helmsman of the tricolor to dispute the World Cup playoff against New Zealand that, in the end, he would give him the ticket to the Brazil World Cup 2014.

At that time, Herrera came from directing America and brought many elements of the Eagles for those games and, among them, the born Mariano Moreno, Argentina; however, when disputing the 2001 U-17 World Cup in Trinidad and Tobago with the albiceleste it was impossible to summon him for the Aztec team.

“I said it many times, I would have liked to go to the 2014 World Cup with the Mexican National Team, which I was about to, but due to different circumstances or FIFA regulations it was not possible. I would have loved to be part of this squad, later the possibility for the National Team was no longer given, ”he indicated in an interview for ESPN.

in that contest Mexico gave one of his greatest displays, but was once again eliminated from the round of 16 when lose 2-1 against the Netherlands in the last few minutes.

Rubens Sambueza spoke about his departure from Toluca

The 38-year-old midfielder also commented on how his departure from the Red Devils took place, since he was notified that the new helmsman, with whom he had already shared a dressing room in the Lion Clubwas not going to require more of his services.

“I was on vacation, when I was at my parents’ house, that Hernán Cristante was no longer going to continue and that he was going to reach Ambriz; then, it’s my turn to talk to Sinha (and Paco (Suinaga) and around Ambriz decided not to take me into account within the campusthat he was going to make some changes and one as a player accepts it”, he exclaimed.

Now Rubens is at Atlético de San Luis happy for having paid the fine for relegation and focused on facing Pachuca this Wednesday, in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Liguilla.