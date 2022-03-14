Ruber Internacional launches dermatological medicine unit

The Ruber Internacional Masó Medical Center has launched a medical-aesthetic dermatology unit made up of prestigious specialists of national and international renown, with the aim of trying to achieve healthier and more luminous skin, offering treatments to eliminate facial blemishes and attenuate wrinkles and facial flaccidity, among many others.

The head of the Dermatology Unit at the Ruber International Medical Center and Hospital, Dr. Ricardo Ruíz, an expert in oncology and aesthetic dermatology, explains that the new unit will allow natural and optimal results to be achieved in all facial treatments: correction of dynamic wrinkles and of expression, repositioning and facial tightening with threads, flaccidity treatments with collagen inducers, lip remodeling and the removal of blemishes and imperfections, always at the service of the continuous improvement of the quality of the skin.

The aesthetic medical manager of the unit, the specialist in Intensivist Medicine Inés Lipperheide, highlights the different body treatments that are going to be carried out, such as Coolsculpting, the only system endorsed by the FDA that is presented as the only alternative to liposuction, non-surgical and minimally invasive treatment for the definitive elimination of localized fat. “In addition, we will work with another leading device in the sector for the elimination of stretch marks and cellulite dimples, tattoo removal, as well as vascular spiders or hand rejuvenation, one of the areas that most reveals age”, indicates the doctor.

Both experts acknowledge that modern medicine has many techniques to rejuvenate without surgery. To do this, Dr. Ricardo Ruiz has designed Age Management, a protocol to choose the perfect technique or an optimal combination of several techniques to respond to the patient’s needs. According to Dr. Ricardo Ruíz, the first thing to keep in mind is that the best strategy for healthy aging is to incorporate some basic daily habits: “maintain a healthy diet, take care of our minds to keep them positive and active, and perform continuously some type of exercise or physical activity.

According to Dr. Inés Lipperheide, from an aesthetic medical point of view, there are some external signs of aging that can be mitigated and prevented. “On the one hand, there are treatments that improve wrinkles and sagging, such as a combination of different fillers (hyaluronic acid, Botox or calcium hydroxyapatite), aided by equipment such as radiofrequency or Ultherapy, a non-surgical facelift that lifts, tense, and tone”.

In the opinion of Dr. Lipperheide, it is also her mission to improve the quality of the skin, with treatments such as lasers, peels, radiofrequency and giving the best cosmetic advice and of course promoting the use of photoprotectors. “With these treatments we also help to combat aspects such as tired, sad or angry faces, using combined techniques such as liquid lifting, which results from the combination of all these treatments with an elegant, discreet and harmonious result”, concludes.