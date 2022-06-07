Rubí Ibarra, the viral quinceañera, will be part of La Academia

Ruby Ibarrawas a teenager who shook social media five years ago by announcing her birthday party. fifteen yearsbecause after the publication of a video in which the invitation to the ceremony was made, more than 30 thousand people attended, among them different personalities from the world of show.

After the commotion that this generated, the potosina managed to gather more than 60 thousand followers on her Instagram and opened her YouTube channel to give advice and make makeup tutorials, in addition, started trying his luck in the music industry releasing several musical singles to the rhythm of regional Mexican.

However, the desire to earn a place in the world of entertainment took her to study for a degree in Communication and specializing in television, so he is preparing to appear in the 20th edition of ‘The academy‘.

It was through journalist Alex Kaffie’s column that it was announced that the viral quinceañera will be part of the new reality show on Tv Azteca.

It is worth mentioning that on this occasion, Rubí will seek a better position in music and learn new things, so will be one of the students of the Academy, “I find out that Rubí Ibarra, the fifteen-year-old who went viral six years ago, will be one of the students,” wrote in journalist.

For now, the influencer has not spoken through social networks because on previous occasions he admitted that, “The ridicule and criticism received on social networks for the XV years party affected me psychologically”so she decided to prepare professionally for her reappearance on national television and seeks to be recognized beyond “the quinceañera”.

Finally, The Academy 20 years will be released on June 12 in the Azteca Uno signal and will be led by Jahirwhile the judges will be Ana Bárbara, Lola Cortés, Arturo López Gavito and Horacio Villalobos.