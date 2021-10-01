“Rubini” by Mahmood and Elisa is the most broadcast Italian song on the radio

Punctual, like every Friday, the updates of EarOne and of Radio Airplay, relating to the most aired songs on the radio in the last week.

The charts of October 1 see the reconfirmation at the top of The Weeknd with “Take my breath” and the ascent of “Rubies” from Mahmood feat. Elisa, which wins first place among the Italian pieces.

The highest new entry of the week is “My Universe”, which sees together the collaboration of Coldplay with i BTS (to number 11).

These are the two “Top ten”.

EARONE

1. Take my breath – The Weeknd

2. Don’t go yet – Camila Cabello

3. Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

4. Rubies – Mahmood feat. Elisa

5. I’m a fan – J-Ax

6. Skate – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Andreson .Paak)

7. Now I sing to you the sea – Negramaro

8. Dopamine – Purple Disco Machine feat. Eyelar

9. Love tonight – Shouse

10. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

RADIO AIRPLAY

1. Take my breath – The Weeknd

2. Don’t go yet – Camila Cabello

3. Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

4. Rubies – Mahmood feat. Elisa

5. Skate – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Andreson .Paak)

6. I’m a fan – J-Ax

7. Now I sing to you the sea – Negramaro

8. Love tonight – Shouse

9. Dopamine – Purple Disco Machine feat. Eyelar

10. But tonight – Marco Mengoni

