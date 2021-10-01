News

“Rubini” by Mahmood and Elisa is the most broadcast Italian song on the radio

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Punctual, like every Friday, the updates of EarOne and of Radio Airplay, relating to the most aired songs on the radio in the last week.

The charts of October 1 see the reconfirmation at the top of The Weeknd with “Take my breath” and the ascent of “Rubies” from Mahmood feat. Elisa, which wins first place among the Italian pieces.

The highest new entry of the week is “My Universe”, which sees together the collaboration of Coldplay with i BTS (to number 11).

These are the two “Top ten”.

EARONE
1. Take my breath – The Weeknd
2. Don’t go yet – Camila Cabello
3. Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
4. Rubies – Mahmood feat. Elisa
5. I’m a fan – J-Ax
6. Skate – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Andreson .Paak)
7. Now I sing to you the sea – Negramaro
8. Dopamine – Purple Disco Machine feat. Eyelar
9. Love tonight – Shouse
10. Cold heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

Loading...
Advertisements

See also

RADIO AIRPLAY
1. Take my breath – The Weeknd
2. Don’t go yet – Camila Cabello
3. Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
4. Rubies – Mahmood feat. Elisa
5. Skate – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Andreson .Paak)
6. I’m a fan – J-Ax
7. Now I sing to you the sea – Negramaro
8. Love tonight – Shouse
9. Dopamine – Purple Disco Machine feat. Eyelar
10. But tonight – Marco Mengoni

* News archive -> www.fm-world.it/news

* FM-world -> for contacts and reports: info@fm-world.it


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

835
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
723
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
683
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
679
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
636
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
635
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
627
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
620
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
615
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top