Rubio Rubín already has a date to debut with Guatemala

The American forward Rubio Méndez Rubínis close to becoming eligible footballer for the Guatemalan National Team, so it is a matter of time before he can play his first game as an element chapinafter he agreed to be taken into account and thus defend his colors definitively, after having done so in the stars and stripes a few years ago.

the mexican coach Luis Fernando Tena He was the one who confirmed that Rubin is already in the last steps to become a Guatemalan national, so if everything goes no news would be being summoned for the upcoming engagements,which would be until Concacaf Nations League which will start in June.

“It is practically a fact that will play with us on the League of Nations. The most important thing is that we talked to him and he is ready to play with Guatemala. is trying to get your groove back, is coming out of a operationis already being summoned to his team and we hope to have him from here to June”Tena said at a press conference.

Besides, ruby blonde still have to travel to Guatemalait is expected to be next week so that you can issue your identification document and also his passportwhich would be the last thing that would be missing for you to consult FIFA and authorization is requested so that the striker be eligible in the combined chapín.

the chapines have left a good feeling since Luis Fernando Tena is the coach, he is still undefeated by winning three games and drawing one, but the arrival of Rubin would complete the delusion what do they have amateurs in which it performs well in the official competitions.