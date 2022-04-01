Rubio Rubín has already decided which National Team he will play for – Guatefutbol.com

UNITED STATES – The striker confirmed that he has already chosen the country he will defend.

Rubio Rubín confirmed to the RSL Show that he has already made the decision as to which National Team he will play for, although at the moment he still does not want to say which one because he still has some paperwork pending, it must be remembered that the attacker may be eligible for the United States, Mexico and Guatemala.

Rubín hinted that his future will be in the Blue and White, expressing his enthusiasm for the project that has been presented to him, he even confirmed that he has already spoken with Luis Fernando Tena, but that he still does not want to confirm it until the procedures are complete.

You may also like

“I watched the Guatemala match, I have already made a decision, but I will make it known over time, I will wait to give the news, many people think it is easy, but it is something that involves paperwork, paperwork, when all that is ready I will confirm where I will play because I don’t want to look bad with anyone either,” the striker told The RSL Show.

“I want people to know the truth, sometimes they tell me that I don’t want to play with someone, it’s a process, for example, I’m not from Guatemala, it’s my mom, I’m from the United States and it’s a process, I’m happy with my Mexican, Guatemalan and American roots, but this is not from one day to the next,” he added.

About the choice he made, he commented: “It is a decision that I have made, I have spoken with many people and I am ready to take this and break the news, it is something that took time and now I am doing everything to make the change, so that FIFA give me the yes, because they may not let me”.

Regarding the Guatemalan National Team, he highlighted: “They hired teacher Tena, I have spoken with him, they are creating a plan to bring good players and with the ambition to play a World Cup, it is something nice and they are going in a direction that is something I see, it motivates , but when the news is certain, it will come out”.

Rubio Rubín currently plays for Real Salt Lake of the MLS, last year he participated in some training sessions for the Guatemalan National Team when it was directed by Amarini Villatoro and he was enthusiastic about the possibility of dressing the bicolor.

Photo: Fedefut