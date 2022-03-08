Rubius announces between tears where to donate the 100 thousand dollars raised in his extensible

“Today I’m going to put the icing on the cake.” That’s how Rubius began his live broadcast after the historical spread that he gave away to his tens of thousands of subscribers. Barely 10 minutes of streaming had passed when the Spanish-Norwegian creator burst into tears feeling overwhelmed by the deep affection that his followers professed for him: “When something beautiful ends, another beautiful thing begins”.

“It may seem silly, but I’ve also felt super accompanied. I’m not sad, guys, I’m really happy. I don’t know why it has come to me like everything now,” he replied Rubius with broken voice and his profile partially out of shot. The love messages kept coming and the streamer could barely hold back his tears.

Rubius raised $100,000 during his extendable direct

One of the first surprises that Rubius had prepared for his viewers for this “COLLECTION OF THE EXTENSIBLE” was precisely the presentation of the figures that the show itself had collected. The nine-day non-stop broadcast went a long way, and the Spanish-Norwegian was able to recognize the work of all those who had contributed.

More serious and excited than usual, Rubius had to continue his stream, and he began by showing what the extensible direct had generated, showing the official figures directly to his public and moderators: “In this spread we have generated the humble figure of $117,958. Okay. Now… where is this money going to go?”.

Rubius donate the money from the extensible to an animal shelter

“The figure we have is perfect. This counts everything, people. It counts subs, bits, ads… What I have thought is to give a part of this to an animal shelter. You already know that my plan was bigger, opening my own animal shelter, but it is something that is going to take me a long time so for now what I want to do is… I don’t know whether to donate it to a shelter or donate to several ” , Rubius explained on stream.

“Oh I know I’m going to need your help because I want to find someone who really knows that they are going to use this money, that they are not going to spend it on Lamborghinis. For this I had thought to put 70 thousand dollars and then the rest, doing calculations I think I can … 35 thousand for the mods (channel moderators). I want to give you 5,000 each,” Rubius concluded.