Rublev was still positive for Covid-19 when he entered Australia

Andrey Rublev went to Australia still testing positive for Covid-19. The revelation was made by the world number six himself, who was one of the “infected” tennis players at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi. Rublev has received permission from the Australian government to enter, as the regulations provide that: anyone who has already had Covid-19 and is considered cured, is no longer considered at risk of contagion.

“Now I am no longer tested because I am cured of Covid. When I went to Australia I was still positive, but the viral load in my body was very low and not dangerous. They let me into the country. Also, I have been in quarantine for over ten days. Maybe I’m still positive, but I’m no longer contagious or dangerous. Since I got sick, I no longer have to do the PCR “, revealed after qualifying for the third round of the Australian Open.

To enter the country Rublev had to present documents proving the date of his positive test, as well as statements from his doctor who stated that Rublev was cured and that he did not present a risk of infecting others due to the low viral load.