Ruby Silva will play in the 63rd Cuban National Baseball Series

Cuban baseball is in a kind of trance as there is a peculiar aspect to its ranks. While many young talents decide to emigrate in search of new opportunities, there are other players who return to play National series.

Obviously, the latter are athletes who, for the most part, have already seen their best moments pass. However, due to the low quality of domestic classics on the island, these players stand out and manage to establish luxurious statistics.





There are very important names in this comeback story, such as cases Erisbel Arruebarrena, Yasmani Thomas, Rusny Castillo and Dariel Alvarez. But it seems to be coming National Series will continue to provide more additions. One of them will be the case of Mayabekense. Ruby Silva.

Information provided by the sports page Yuniet Ávila in its profile on the website Social network Facebook.

“Sources tell us that outfielder Ruby Silva will be part of the Mayabekense squad for the next match. National Baseball Series. Silva, who has extensive experience in youth and other leagues, will round out the Mayabeque Hurricanes attack. Now that we’re done with the hurricanes, let’s move on.” pointed to the note.

You may be interested in: Cuban Baseball: Lebanon Moinelo’s Health Status UPDATED

The above-mentioned athlete participated in the competition minor leagues, within organizations Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. The athlete’s path led him to participate in teams in the leagues of Mexico, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Colombia and Puerto Rico.

Cuban Baseball Experience

Ruby Silva played in last season’s playoffs National Series, with crocodiles of Matanzas. Lefty took advantage of the lifting of the obligation to carry out the repatriation procedure and responded to the call manager Armando Ferrer. This meant getting closer to Cuban baseball after more than a decade of separation.

The experienced striker had two seasons of experience playing in local championships. 2007–2008 and 2008–2009 with the Havana Cowboys. Silva has the honor of wearing the crown at this competition, having placed first in 2008.

Statistical figures for guineros in national tournaments show 112 hits out of 399 times batted, average 0.281. Ruby made 847 appearances and failed eight times.

63 Cuban National Baseball Series may continue to replenish the list of foreign players. At this point it seems likely that we’ll like it Ruby Silva with Mayabeque.