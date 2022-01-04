Rudiger goal for defense Sevilla want Kulusevski

From England: even the bianconeri on the German central. For the Swede, the request is 35 million while the Spaniards ask for a loan

The Seville look into the house Juve. The news of an interest from the Andalusian club rebounds from Spain Dejan Kulusevski. The ds Monchi, formerly of Rome, would like the player with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption while the Juventus club is willing to let the player go but to raise money and value him no less than 35 million euros. Kulusevski is also liked in the Premier League: on his trail Arsenal and Everton.

As for any reinforcements in the January market, there would also be the Juve on the trail of the Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, ex Rome, expiring in June. This was reported by the British broadcaster Sky Sports Uk, which also includes the bianconeri among the clubs that would have made contact with the agent of the German central. The competition is thick and dangerous, with the big players in Europe in the front row: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Psg and Bayern Munich. In recent days, the Sunday Telegraph even gave an imminent signing of a pre-agreement with the merengues which will then make him a player of the Blancos from 1 July 2022. For their part, Chelsea have not lost hopes of renewal: “Not I can foresee the future. I don’t know if his agents are talking to other clubs, it’s possible – said the Blues coach Thomas Tuchel – He knows how much I appreciate him and the club is doing its best. “