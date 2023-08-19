Ruffalo and Momoa support Ecuador’s referendum on Yasuní oil, like DiCaprio

Quito, 18 August (EFE). American actors Mark Ruffalo and Jason Momoa joined Leonardo DiCaprio in expressing their support for a national referendum to be held in Ecuador this Sunday to see whether the exploitation of one of the main oil reserves should stop. The country’s oil, located in the Yasuní National Park, is considered the heart of the Ecuadorian Amazon.

In a message posted on his social networks this Friday, Ruffalo pointed out that “Yasuni, one of the world’s centers of biodiversity, is threatened by fossil fuels.”

The Hulk interpreter said, “This August 20, the Ecuadorian people have a historic opportunity to protect Yasuní by voting ‘yes’ in a referendum where Ecuador can become an example of democratization of climate action.”

On his part, Momoa shared a video with testimony from a Waorani indigenous woman, the largest indigenous people living in Yasuní, where the woman comments that everything has a price in the city and that they are needed in the Amazon Has access to everything. living in harmony with nature, as their forefathers did.

The interpreter of Aquaman agreed to explain in messages published on social networks that, with this national consultation, Ecuador has “to protect an important part of the Yasuni tropical forest”.

The Hawaii Act stated, “We admire the leadership of Ecuador and appreciate the opportunity for Ecuadorians to vote ‘yes’ for Yasuní.”

A few weeks ago, DiCaprio also spoke in favor of phasing out oil in Block 43-ITT, a field under consultation that produces 55,000 barrels of crude oil per day, which is about 11% of Ecuador’s national oil production. .

The American pointed out that, in addition to the vast biodiversity present in Yasuní, it is also home to some of the last indigenous peoples living in voluntary isolation, such as the Tagaeri, Taromenen and Dugakeri, whose abstract territory borders Block 43-ITT.

“This irreplaceable place, its people and its wildlife are still threatened by the oil industry,” the actor said of plans by state company Petroecuador to increase production from block 43-ITT in its Ishpingo field. Indigenous people in voluntary isolation.

The referendum was promoted by the environmental group Yasunidos, after collecting 757,000 signatures and a legal battle with Ecuador’s electoral bodies that lasted almost ten years.

Consultation will be limited to Block 43-ITT, the most recent block to become operational in Yasuní in 2016, with blocks 16, 31 and 67 extracting crude since the 1980s, affected by this referendum. are not.

According to official reports, since its commissioning, there has been no oil spill in nature in Block 43-ITT, whose facilities are on 80 hectares of national park land.

The existence of more than 2,000 species of trees and shrubs, 204 mammals, 610 birds, 121 reptiles, 150 amphibians and more than 250 fish has been reported in this natural reserve.

For the government, shutting down operations at Block 43-ITT would mean a loss of $1,200 million per year for the state and $13,800 million over 20 years, figures not shared by environmentalists, who think it is too low. Will be. And it can be compensated by wealth tax. efe

fgg/rrt