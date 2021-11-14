Ruffini (Revenue Agencies): “Fraud for 950 million on home bonuses, urgent action”

Listen to the audio version of the article

The total amount of fraud on construction bonuses, including the Superbonus, amounts to 950 million, “almost a billion and almost all monetised”. It is the updated data provided by the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, in half an hour on Raitre. Precisely for this reason “it was urgent to intervene” with the decree passed by the government on controls. Ruffini then warned that “Sogei is updating the procedures”, this weekend the operations were suspended, but “the channel will be reopened at the beginning of next week” for communications relating to building bonuses.

Nearly 1 billion construction bonus scams

Fraud on the assignment of credits from construction bonuses, including the super bonus, reached «950 million euros, almost 1 billion. Sogei is updating the procedures, this weekend we stopped the procedures but in the next week everything will start again. The institute is correct and must be safeguarded ». Thus the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, interviewed by Lucia Annunziata in half an hour more. “It is obvious that the government’s response was given and it was an emergency decree, if they hadn’t been upset it wouldn’t have been there.” “We have received reports from citizens who told us that they had signed the papers”, but that “no work had been started” or, he said, “of works done by companies that are not in construction.”

Tax evasion is going down

Ruffini then spoke on the issue of tax evasion: «In recent years the figure for tax evasion of the main taxes has decreased by 15%. The fact that it decreases does not mean that the Agency is recovering the sums, but that citizens are adapting. The evasion is decreasing, we are on the right path, but we must continue to make the presence of the state felt ». While on the 8 billion made available in the budget maneuver for the tax cut, “it is not just a number, rates and tax bases, but something more complex. The choice of how to spend »the figure« can influence a lot and can be particularly visible in the citizens’ wallet if used in a certain way, while less evident if spread. The important thing is that the choice is shared “by the majority.

With global minimum tax emergence of the taxes of the Big

The director of the Inland Revenue then spoke on the global minimum tax on multinationals, approved by the leaders of the G20 at the Rome summit after years of negotiations, will hit in particular the giants of the web that have grown in recent years, from Amazon to Facebook. World leaders have pledged to implement it by 2023, set in the OECD framework where it was signed by 136 out of 140 countries. «The digital economy is difficult to intercept. The agreement signed by the countries and the result of the G20 »on the global minimum tax« allows us to avoid fleeing to countries with privileged taxation and this will allow for a greater emergence of taxes ».