Ruffio hippodrome gym and 5-a-side field, new works in sight

Work in sight for the Cesena sports facilities which will soon be affected by specific restructuring and redevelopment interventions in reference to the gymnasium of the Hippodrome and to the A5 soccer field in Ruffio. “During the year – comments the Councilor for Sport and Public Works Christian Castorri – we start works that affect several fronts, from road infrastructures to various maintenance on public buildings. Among these there is a programming plan defined with the aim of preserving the structures and adapting them to current regulations, and which in some cases includes redevelopment and restoration works, and in others, expansion of existing areas, such as occurred in Borello and Vigne. This is the case of the project approved by the council, and corresponding to a total investment of 170 thousand euros, which will soon affect Palaippo and the Ruffio field ”. “The findings and investigations carried out by the Sports Building office – continues the Councilor – took into account, for the gym, the requests made by sports clubs and school managers, which highlighted the need to carry out improvements, and real maintenance needs of the two structures “.

Therefore, based on the needs identified, on the basis of the technical and economic feasibility project, in the Ippodromo Gym (PalaIppo) we will proceed with the construction of the shockproof soundproofing false ceiling including the support structure and double hooks lower and upper to the panels, and others minor works. In relation to the A5 soccer field in Ruffio, on the other hand, the construction of a new homologated synthetic turf surface is planned, replacing the current one, replacing the fence.