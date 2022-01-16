Rugby, Challenge Cup: Treviso beats the Dragons 23-9

Benetton’s first victory in the event: Nemer shines, Marin’s contribution in the victory against the Welsh is excellent

Benetton Rugby takes their first Challenge Cup victory against the Dragons, still running out of victories after three games in the EPCR. 23-9 the final result in favor of the hosts, too imprecise in the first part of the match – net of the numerous absences for Covid – enlivened by the changes made by coach Bortolami. MVP of the match Ivan Nemer, the man of the shock. Dominating the last twenty minutes by the Lions, who find the right geometries with the entry of Marin on the field and the move of Rhyno Smith to the extreme. For the purposes of qualifying for the next round, the challenge against Lyon, which will be held in the French city on 21 January at 21, becomes decisive.

First half – The beginning is all of the Welsh brand, also thanks to the lack of discipline on the part of the Lions, who give two consecutive kicks to the guests in the first minutes of the game. It was Sam Davies who took the opportunity to immediately break the deadlock with a position from a favorable position for the Dragons’ 3-0. Two forced by Morisi first and then Zuliani seem to be able to change the inertia of the match, with Treviso taking over the reins of the match from the tenth minute onwards. At the first real opportunity, Benetton hits the big target: Els sets up a maul from which a clean ball comes out at five, Herbst manages to overcome the direct opponent by arrogance to score the first goal of the match, Smith however does not transform. The same opening, however, remedies the two previous mistakes, bringing Treviso to 8-3 a few minutes later. Just when the green-and-whites seem to be able to take control of the match, the momentum changes again. Treviso returns to commit fouls, the Dragons take advantage of it again with Davies ‘foot which approaches the guests on 25’, while with the time expired he signs the new Welsh advantage, closing the first fraction at 9-8 in favor of Newport.

Second half – The recovery starts as the first stage ended, with a technically imprecise and poorly disciplined Benetton. Coach Bortolami therefore decides to put his hand to the bench, inserting Nemer, Wegner, Marin and Drago in less than five minutes to try to shake up the team. The answer could not have been the best: a gallop of Nemer ball in hand lights up Monigo, while the entrance of the young opening gives a newfound order to the maneuver of the Lions. It is precisely Marin, fresh off the call to the senior national team, who takes advantage of the too tight defense of the Dragons, feeding Padovani off with his foot, free to fly away in goal and sign 13-9 for Treviso. The guests no longer find the strength to react, while Benetton pushes in search of a new scoring. The occasion is provided by the guests, with yet another foul that allows Smith to place and carry the green-and-whites over the break. The yellow given to Shipp allows Treviso to widen the advantage with a maul concluded by Baravalle who fixes the score at 23-9.

