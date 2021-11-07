Rugby, Italy contains the All Blacks: half an hour dream, then Azzurri defeated 47-9

ROME – “I want the blues to look him in the eye All Blacks, at the end of the game: if they read us the respect, it means that they will have earned this opportunity “: this was what Marzio Innocenti, president Fir, had asked his boys. At the end of a surprising, empathetic meeting – in an Olympic however crowded, despite the predictions – in the eyes of the New Zealanders there was respect. And how. For a few minutes there was also bewilderment, perhaps fear. Physically, technically, especially from the mental point of view: Italy for a long time withstood the confrontation with the impossible New Zealanders, a formation as young and reworked as ours: In the final, the score frayed up to a 9-47 too severe. But those who predicted a disaster with (at least) 70 points must change their minds: applaud Lamaro and his teammates. This team has really embarked on a new path and deserves to play with the best. What pride. The captain of the Tutti Neri, Sam Cane, also confessed: “Italy played with incredible passion, they put us under pressure, forcing us to make too many mistakes”. And Lamaro: “The desire to play was there, we are very united and perhaps we have even exceeded our limits: I am proud of the work done by the boys, we must continue like this: and improve day after day”.

Sam Cane: “What a passion, these Italians”

A brave and inspired first half blew up the perfect mechanics of the New Zealanders. Defense anticipated and reversed – that coach Crowley he only managed to set the table in a couple of weeks of meeting – he paid off. Led by the young new captain Lamaro, very solid in the front line – Fischetti, Lucchesi and Riccioni: 22 of average age -, well managed by Varney, the Azzurri held up the comparison: Garbisi did not disfigure in the comparison at the opening with the acrobatic Mo ‘ greasy. Unfortunately, with those monsters of the world champions it is enough for the concentration to drop by a millimeter for them to punish you: it happened 3 times in the final 10 minutes. In the second half the defense held out for another 20 minutes (in an imaginary fraction of 50 ‘, the score would even be 3 to 0 for us), then the fatigue prevailed: in all there are 7 goals to 0 for the guests, sin. And the lineout must be improved. But the audience applauded again.

What determination the blues, surprised All Blacks

Garbisi has twice given up on kicking in the middle of the relatively easy free-kick poles: it is better to look for the goal, too bad that the throw-ins did not give good news. But the attitude was immediately the right one, and perhaps the English Dickson got confused when he saw an elusive ‘ahead of Minozzi trying to collect an up and under from Varney: Ioane was about to make a well-deserved – incredible! – meta, instead. The early defense of the Azzurri, the vigor on the ovals on the ground of the whole Italian melee – with Riccioni, Giammarioli and Lamaro very inspired – the heavy tackles of Brex: all this determination astounded the New Zealanders to the point of making them commit even elementary mistakes, such as when McKenzie dropped an important oval from his hands in attack. For almost half an hour Italy was on par with the All Blacks.

Half an hour of a dream, then three black goals

An orderly scrum 5 meters from the Italian goal line, in our favor. But Ceccarelli has just entered as right prop to replace Riccioni. The forwards suffer the black push, the ball escapes between the feet of the third lines and is picked up by the scrum-half Christie who reaches out and with a slightly uncertain hand crushes the oval. It is the 28th and the end of a dream. Shortly after on a penaltouche due to Italian indiscipline it is Coles who doubles with Mo’unga who still gains the score from the pitch. In 3 minutes, 14 to 0: is Italy about to fall to hell? The answer seemed to come immediately from Minozzi, who by pursuing his counterpart McKenzie earned a nice punishment put in by Garbisi. But the cheerful black war machine was now in motion, another foul by the hosts cost a penaltouche and Coles again broke away from the group to glide in goal. At the end of time Garibisi kicked again between the posts and the first 40 minutes ended with a 6-21 all in all a liar: between the two teams there was not all this difference, quite the contrary.

Another 20 minutes in the bunker, then the petrol runs out

The recovery, the beginning of the ordeal? Not at all: the Azzurri have made many changes but the determination has remained the same. A quarter of an hour passed, when they stole the oval from their opponents after 16 attacking phases (!), The chorus rightly rose from the Olimpico: “Italy, Italy”. The national team had never been seen defending like this. And fight back. Garbisi put in his third free-kick, then surrendered to cramps and fatigue, replaced by Canna. The joy of the guests in celebrating Reece’s goal – after Tuungafasi had emerged from a group, finding support in Christie – was the best recognition for the Azzurri.

Lamaro: “Proud of the boys, now it’s Argentina’s turn”

As in the first half, 3 New Zealand goals in 8 minutes. Indeed: 4 in less than a quarter of an hour. The blue petrol was out. Sin. “Tonight we rest, but tomorrow we start thinking about the match against Argentina. We have to work hard to be able to play even better than today”: Lamaro’s words are the right conclusion to a positive day anyway. Next Saturday Italy faces the very strong Pumas in a match that now seems almost within reach. And in 2 weeks the Azzurri will be in Parma to challenge Uruguay. Games not to be missed, because this could really be the beginning of a new cycle.

Italy-New Zealand 9-47 (6-21)

Markers: 28 ‘pt meta Christie tr. Mo’unga, 31 ‘and 38’ goals Coles tr. Mo’unga, 37 ‘and 40’ cp Garbisi; 18 ‘st cp Garbisi, 23’ meta Reece tr. Mo’unga, 29 ‘half Aumua tr. Mo’unga, 31 ‘half Sotutu tr. Mo’unga, 36 ‘half Aumua.

Italy: Minozzi – Mori, Brex, Zanon, Ioane – Garbisi (21 ‘st Canna), Varney (13’ st Braley) – Giammarioli (6 ‘st Steyn), Lamaro, Negri – Sisi (21’ st Ruzza), Fuser (6 ‘st Fuser) – Riccioni (26’ – 33 ‘pt Ceccarelli), Lucchesi (13’ st Bigi), Fischetti (6 ‘st Nemer). Herds Crowley.

New Zeland: McKenzie – Reece (26 ‘st Jordie Barrett), Ennor (19’ st Havili), Tupaea, Bridge – Mo’unga, Weber (9 ‘pt Christie) – Sotutu, Cane, Jacobson (12’ st Frizell) – Lord (21 ‘st Whitelock), Vaa’i – Lomax (12’ st Tuungafasi), Coles (12 ‘st Aumua), Bower (12’ st De Groot). Herdsman Foster

Referee: Dickson (Eng)