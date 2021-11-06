Rugby: Italy resists 30 minutes, then All Blacks run rampant – Sport

thirty minutes of resistance, at times even a little more, and this could already be the first happy note of the new Italy marked Kieran Crowley. Who at the debut against the legendary All Blacks at the Olimpico holds for 30 minutes but in the end is forced to surrender to the monstrous strength of the international rugby numbers, who will be Italy’s opponents also in the France 2023 World Cup group. Olimpico in Rome, the first of the Azzurri’s test matches ends with a score of 9-47. 38 points of distance which, however, do not fully tell the progress that the new recruits of Italrugby have made as demonstrated especially in the first half. With the Roman Lamaro and his teammates able to keep New Zealand at 0-0 until 29 ‘with the first goal of the match signed by Christie (who entered the start instead of the injured Weber) exploiting the great pressure of the black forwards on the scrum in the 5 blue meters. First real mistake of the Azzurri, who had previously been able on three occasions to undermine the 22 meters of the foul and never so inaccurate New Zealanders, then preferring to go into touch and play instead of betting on a free kick: “It’s a choice that I made with Garbisi, we wanted to play it like this and I take responsibility for it “, admitted captain Michele Lamaro. But the Italian coach Kieran Crowley also approves (“They were good decisions for me”) in order to take advantage of the test matches to acquire the mentality that Italy has always lacked in the past. It will start again from the next match in Treviso against Argentina, Saturday 13, archiving what then happened in the second part of the match, in which I save some pearls of audacity (like that of the excellent Ioane who at 21 ‘of the second half sends Steyn in the 22 New Zealanders before being pushed out), exploded under the blows of the relentless Dane Coles (man of the match), author of two tries in the first fraction and then of the Reece-Aumua-Sotutu-Aumua goal train that set the score on the final 9-47. “They went up to the chair – admitted Lamaro – they realized that we were tired and started kicking long in the middle of the field. Three goals have arrived like this, we must learn to conserve more energy because we have a bit of physicality. lost in the final game “. To respond blow for blow to the precision of Mo’unga’s set pieces, a good Garbisi thought, before leaving the field for cramps in the 22nd minute of the second half (in his place Canna), author of all three set pieces that allowed Italy to stay below -40 points of difference. It ends with the applause of an Olympic satisfied for finally seeing an Italy that does not give up, even if in the long run the Azzurri fell in every department: “I saw a good spirit – explained Crowley at the end of the match -: we 190 tackles, New Zealand only 78. For me this is a very good thing. We showed a good spirit, in the second half they put us under pressure, with 15-16 defense phases. If the result is important? I am very interested in the performance and , if there is, the result will be the final product “.