Rugby: Six Nations, Italy has to climb England – Sport

A historic victory, which, however, will hardly be auspicious for the senior national team. Italy under 20 in rugby yesterday prevailed 6-0 over England in the match of the Six Nations category, but tomorrow at the Olimpico it is very likely that the XV of the coach Kieran Crowley collects the 34th consecutive defeat in the tournament that since 2015 he reserves only bitterness for the Azzurri. The Olimpico will also reopen to the rugby public, albeit at half the capacity, and sales figures say that 31 thousand tickets have been sold, thirteen thousand of which would have ended up in the hands of the visiting fans despite green passes and tampons still needed for those coming from non-EU countries.

Some of these supporters arrived early to enjoy the whole ‘long weekend’ in the sun of Rome. They will also be able to take advantage of the village of the third time moved this year on the Peroni Boat which is already sailing on the waters of the Tiber carrying, on its terrace, a gigantic oval ball. Meanwhile, given the weather and mild temperatures in the capital, the appeal made to his team by the English coach Eddie Jones seems almost banal, who has not yet digested the defeat in the opening round against Scotland and asked his team to “illuminate Rome. “. To do so, he changed six men in the opening fifteenth, giving way to fresh forces such as scrum-half Harry Randall, winger Jack Nowell and # 8 Alex Dombrandt. However, the product does not change and tomorrow’s match at the Olimpico (at 4 pm, live on Sky Sport and Tv8) seems to be the umpteenth mission impossible for Italrugby, despite the breath of optimism transmitted by coach Brunello’s Under 20. “Even if England lost against Scotland – observes Lamaro -, they played very well.

Tomorrow they will have some absence, but also a very large pool to draw from and therefore will have no disadvantages. Our goal is to stay focused on the things we can control, we will have to think about putting in a level performance, as we are sure they will do. “In Paris Italy was in the game until the now usual decline in the final twenty minutes. with very expensive paid errors. “For courage and intensity we have been at an international level – comments Lamaro – but we need to be more precise in certain situations, especially when leaving our field, and much more cynical. Physicality will be a very important aspect as always and to save energy it is necessary to play more time in the opponent’s field, therefore the tactical game at the foot will be fundamental. “But the young blue midfielder composed of Stephen Varney and Paolo is still convincing for the captain. Garbisi? “Both put incredible professionalism into preparing each match – Lamaro’s response – and it shows on the pitch. They can make mistakes, but their strength is to think action after action, because the one just finished cannot be changed: for me it is a great merit and they are able to manage us ahead in this sense “.