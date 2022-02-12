Rugby Six Nations, the 5 talents of Italy Under 20

Italy-England has set a firm stake on the road to the future of Italian rugby. The success of the Azzurrini over the English does not come by chance, but it is only the last piece of a puzzle built over the years, thanks to the work done by Fabio Roselli (under 20 coach from 2017 to 2020) first and Massimo Brunello now. In recent years, the Italian youth selections have taken away some satisfactions not just, and it is no coincidence that the protagonists of the most important victories have already become points of reference for the senior national team despite their young age. Think of the world successes over Scotland and Argentina in 2018, with Michele Lamaro captain of the azzurrini then and captain of the senior national team now, or of Colwyn Bay’s feat (17-7 in Wales) in 2020 with Varney-Garbisi in the median. Without forgetting the various Marin, Menoncello, Mori, or going even further back Zanon and Fischetti, all coming out of the under 20.