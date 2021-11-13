Rugby test match, Italy-Argentina 37-16. Injury for Riccioni

Italy’s second defeat after the one against the All Blacks in the autumn test matches. Five to one the count of the goals, the pylon outside in tears

From our correspondent Simone Battaggia

A lesson. In Monigo Italy yields to Argentina 16-37, scores a try and suffers five, without ever giving the impression of having the weapons to hold the game in hand. The sixteenth defeat in a row by the Azzurri – not won by the challenge against Canada in the 2019 World Cup – shows all the limits of a team that is also willing, but young, not well-established and without references in the game. Not in the scrum – which also includes the very heavy injury of Riccioni (left knee) -, not in the touchdown, not in attack, not in the fight. Because if the All Blacks were perhaps amazed by the blue aggression in Rome, the Pumas were not. Indeed, they have put a double heat and hunger in this game. It is the 17th defeat out of 23 direct clashes, with an opponent against whom we were fighting twenty years ago but is now light years ahead of Italy.

First half – That it will be a battle ahead is immediately understood. At the first grouping Italy imposes a turnover that the Pumas return at the first opportunity, when Lamaro gains the advantage line and isolates himself and gets possession stolen. And if at 4 ‘Brex – among the best – imposes a held, soon the pressure mounts, exasperating, on all blue ball carriers. Garbisi is not in a great day in manual skills – three free forwards in the first half -, Minozzi has will but Boffelli on high balls is another thing. At 9 ‘the first Argentine goal was born like this: high kick, Boffelli pounced on the ball and snatched it from the far end of Padua, at which point the doors of the goal were opened and in the two against one Kremer scored: 7-0. Italy tries to keep the level of the fight, Nemer and Riccioni impose another held, we also see a well misaligned maul for the Argentines – obviously the lesson of the All Blacks is served -, but in touch the problems remain all right. An offside of the blue line gives Boffelli +10 and when Italy shows up inside the 22 of the Pumas, the second grouping are trapped in the prison cage. At 29 ‘, on another ball lost by Garbisi, the Pumas counterattack, the ball on the ground is not picked up by Ioane – among the best in attack, less confident in defense – and Gonzalez can kick it from 22 up to the goal area, where he crushes: 0-17. The Pumas have an important physical presence, in combat they seem to prevail. Italy has no offensive weapons. Brex puts a patch on a vault of De la Fuente which Negri witnesses without tackling; in the defensive leveling, however, the Pumas concede a couple of kicks and Garbisi can put the first blue points on the scoreboard, adding three more at the end when he sends a free kick whistled to the left prop Gomez-Kodela between the posts: it goes to the interval on 6- 17 and the Azzurri are in luxury.

Second half – And in fact in the second half the Pumas pass to the first lunge: Cordero goes to retrieve a high ball on the head of Minozzi inside the 22, on the change in front of Moroni has no problem to crush. For the first time Italy tries the weapon of the maul but does not advance and so it tries with the pick and go. The effort is rewarded with the goal of Varney, transformed by Garbisi. The opening of Montpellier is also precise three minutes later, when he finds the 16-24 football that gives the idea of ​​a reopened game. This is not the case in reality. Also because Italy has just lost one of its key men, the right prop Marco Riccioni, who came out on a stretcher due to an injury to his left knee. Argentina takes little to re-establish the hierarchies: at 15 ‘the line opens offshore and scores Cordero, and despite the entry of Pettinelli and Ruzza, willing, Italy does not find a way to overcome a better organized line. At 23 ‘the newly entered Sanchez – 90 caps man – scores the 16-32 kick, Crowley also gives space to Fusco – who ventures a no-look under pressure to avoid – but in general Italy has no answers and when reappears inside the 22 opponents, ends up losing the touch. At 36 ‘the Pumas seal a clear superiority with the strong goal, with the maul: the reserve hooker Bosch scores it twice: the first is canceled for a forward – but first there was a blue foul -, the second arrives at its destination. Sixteen to thirty-seven is a heavy result but there is everything. And the latest assault from Italy, with a vain search for a space and the blue bearers chased from 5 meters to the 22 line, only to have the ball snatched, is the perfect ending to a match dominated by the Pumas. Next Saturday in Parma there will be Uruguay, behind the Azzurri in the ranking and rival to France 2023. A defeat must not be contemplated, but must be built with attention and respect.

