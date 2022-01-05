“Rui Patricio and Pellegrini ok. On Maitland-Niles …”

Rome: Mourinho’s press conference

“It was a week of holidays but also of work. I think we worked well. A fortnight without competitions makes you lose something in terms of intensity of play, but we are fine. The only player who continues in his recovery is Spinazzola. After 15 days without football it is better to meet a team like this, because you can easily find concentration. “

Mourinho on Rui Patricio

“He’s ready to play. He didn’t train for two days because he had a back problem. He trained today and he’s ready tomorrow. Fuzato won’t be there.”

Mourinho on his Rome

“I don’t think there is a Roma before me and after me. Real history is made up of trophies. You can do a great job without cups, there are many coaches who do fantastic jobs without winning. In this sense I tell you that I feel that I am doing a great job here. To leave the name here, however, you have to win trophies that we don’t have. “

Mourinho on Pellegrini

“Pellegrini has recovered well, he has not had the same holidays as the others, he has had 4 days less. Since the 30th we arrived everyone is working normally Can he play? Yes. Can he play 90 minutes? I don’t think, it would not be the best option having a game on Sunday. It’s not a problem to start the game. Coexistence with other players is a problem I never have, it’s a problem I really like having. The problem I don’t like is not having options. If we have these players plus Villar and Bove, who can play, is a good problem for us. “

Mourinho on Maitland-Niles

“I don’t feel like talking about Maitland-Niles, he’s not our player right now. I am happy to speak when it is official, now I can say that he grew up close to me, in Arsenal, while I was at Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United. The profile of our market is known, it will not be similar to that of Atalanta and Fiorentina, we will have to improve the squad with 1-2 players on loan. “