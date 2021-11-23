Press conference by Rui Vitoria on the eve of Spartak Moscow-Naples d ‘Europa League. The match will be played tomorrow at 16.30 at the Spartak stadium. At the press conference he speaks Rui Vitoria with Nail Umyarov for Spartak. On FootballNapoli24 la live lecture by Rui Vitoria and Umyarov.

Spartak Napoli, Rui Vitoria and Umyarov at the press conference

Pre Spartak Napoli Rui Vitoria and Umyarov at the press conference. The coach and the Spartak midfielder spoke live on the eve of the match.

Rui Vitoria: “Which absence will be more serious for Napoli? We too had some difficulties in Naples, but they are a very strong team and with many national teams who already have experience in the European cups. It makes no sense to talk about just one absent in particular, they are strong both in the owners and in the alternatives, which can make a difference “

Rui Vitoria: “Will I leave at the end of the season? I am a professional, I have been working with great desire for many years. My goal is to prepare the team for the future, then we will see what happens. Now, however, I will prepare the team”

Rui Vitoria: “Napoli? We were the first to beat them, but I admire them. They have a high quality game, they have very strong singles and even if they won’t play they all have the strength available to be dangerous. A very high level match awaits us. , we have to prepare as best we can. And if we manage to do everything, we will be able to achieve a result. “

Rui Vitoria: “Tomorrow the former Domenico Tedesco will be there to see the match, did I meet him? He will be a guest for the match against Napoli, but we have to prepare ourselves and we are focused on the transfer market. If there is an opportunity to meet him, we will have the ‘opportunity to speak “

Rui Vitoria: “How is Jorrit Hendrix? He’s back to training, but we don’t want to rush his recovery. He needs time to get back to 100%”

Rui Vitoria: “Who can play among ours? There are two players ready, Litvinov and Bakaev, who can help us”

Rui Vitoria: “Will Napoli’s absences change the game? A team among the strongest in Italy and Europe, a very difficult match awaits us. The Europa League is a competition we aspire to a lot, we must be concentrated and even the small details can do the difference. We have to be focused “

Rui Vitoria: “How is the team? We haven’t achieved the result we wanted with Krasnodar, we have to give concrete answers after having had so many opportunities but with some details that made the difference”

Umyarov: “Did my performance against Krasnodar make me safer? We have to be, but we only get security when we win. We have to do it. I don’t know if my game has changed that much, though”

Umyarov: “How did the preparation go after the first leg victory? Mentally we have a great desire to win, the hope is there after the first leg match”

Umyarov: “What is the atmosphere in the team? We are all professionals, we must try to prepare ourselves as best we can and think positively to do everything to get the result”

