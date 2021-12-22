That the married life of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was not a bed of roses has become public knowledge, but when friends are involved it is serious!

A former member of actor Johnny Depp’s band talked about the fateful marriage between his friend and ex-wife Amber Heard. The words of Bill “Beano” Hanti, who has known Depp since the 1980s, were very harsh on the beautiful actress. In the documentary broadcast on Discovery +, Johnny vs Amber, the musician defined the relationship as a “ruin for Johnny’s life“.

But Bill Hanti’s views on relationships and women from colleague Johnny Depp are not limited to reflections on the relationship with Amber Heard. In fact, the cameras caught Hanti also talking about the marriage between Depp and Vanessa Paradis. “Paradis is a beautiful woman, inside and out. She and Johnny had a very special connection, and he screwed everything up because of Amber“Said Depp’s close friend. Speaking of the Heard, Hanti sounds somewhat exacerbated: “She saw Johnny arrive, she knew how to take him. He had the opportunity to be part of that film and went out of his way to capture it. I understand that she is half her age. I told him about it, I said: ‘Johnny, I know. He is 25 years old. I realize. Don’t marry her. you don’t need to marry her, you’re Johnny Depp! She literally ruined his life, cost him his career, his friends and his family! “

To conclude, Hanti states with absolute certainty that Amber Heard entered Johnny Depp’s mind, literally knocking him out of his mind. “She got into his head and drove him completely insane. To the point where John hasn’t started using drugs and alcohol, to the point where he is pushed to the limits of sanity! “