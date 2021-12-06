Ruiu: ‘Milan are back to Milan, now Liverpool to dream. Saelemaekers the masterpiece of Pioli ‘| First page

It is one thing to win, another is to cancel your opponents. The second thing is a prerogative of the big teams, the ones that can really open winning cycles. It is true that yesterday in S. Siro there was Salerno, not the Liverpool, but Pioli’s team, regardless of the absences and the turnover, completed the procedure in a few minutes, giving a feeling of control of the game that cannot be missed by those who want to aim for the most ambitious goals. Milan’s technical, physical and mental superiority was overwhelming and went far beyond the 2-0 final. Even the flat rate of Pellegri after a few minutes he did not move Pioli’s plans one iota who, in a finally calm afternoon, also managed to save precious energy in view of next Tuesday’s big match. The two goals from Kessié and Saelemakers were wonderful both for preparation and for carrying out. In particular, Leao’s overwhelming action at 1-0 leaves the clear feeling that the Portuguese would really have all the credentials to be one of the strongest strikers in Europe. The doubling of the Belgian, on the other hand, shows the incredible technical growth of the man who was considered a sort of “mysterious object” when he arrived in Milan almost two years ago. Race and sacrifice have never lacked, but the tactical and above all technical improvements are to be ascribed to the Rossoneri technical staff.

Only the incredible errors of aiming under the goal and a pinch of superficiality in the conclusions prevented Milan from beating Salernitana with a larger score. On the other hand, the Rossoneri really played “as leaders” with defensive waterproofing and an ease of producing scoring chances worthy of the top class. In game development, we have to say, the absence of Ibrahimovic had a decisive impact. It can be seen above all from the data on the offsides heralded to the Milan strikers: against Fiorentina and Sassuolo Ibra and teammates were stopped by the linesman 7 times in 90 minutes, against Salernitana only once. Beyond the centralization of the game to which Ibra’s presence forces, its importance cannot be argued. And that’s why Pioli made him rest the whole game in view of next week’s appointment with history.

Milan in Madrid did a great feat, but to beat this Liverpool the bar is raised further. THE Reds they are one of the very favorites to win the Champions League, they disintegrated the group by winning all the games and yesterday, they also overtook Chelsea in second place in the Premier League. Probably Pioli’s team, despite having made great strides, is still very far from that level of play and performers. But Romagnoli and his companions next Tuesday have the opportunity to treat themselves and give us a dream night. We might as well face it with courage and without making too many calculations. If Milan were to leave this Champions League group, no one could have anything to complain or criticize. But woe to think that Pioli’s team has nothing to lose or, even worse, that it is better to see the European commitment vanish to save precious energy to be used in the league. After so many years, the Rossoneri team has returned to play for Milan and to think for Milan. And in Milan’s DNA there is and always will be the Champions League. Reason why that of S. Ambrogio is the most important match of the year. And Pioli, despite the absences, arrives with a team in excellent condition, in terms of legs and heads. Sperem.