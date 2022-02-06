Ruiu: ‘What if Inzaghi wasn’t a Scudetto? He gave the derby to Milan and took away certainties from Inter. The dream is possible ‘| First page

After the draw against Juve, Pioli said: “We have to win the derby to still hope for the Scudetto”. No sooner said than done. Against all odds, against the absolute values ​​of the two teams and against everything that had been seen in the first 70 minutes of one of the most exciting and enjoyable derby in recent years. Giroud’s brace sealed a crazy comeback that could really change the meaning of this championship that seemed already written.

Also because Inter is expected from a tour de force of difficult matches, including the double Champions League match with Liverpool. And, behind the Milanese, Napoli and Juventus have started to get serious again. Losing unbeaten after 14 games is certainly a severe blow from a psychological point of view. But above all it could affect the umpteenth comeback suffered by Inzaghi’s team where the coach was certainly great protagonist in negative.

If Giroud is the cover man of Pioli’s feat in three minutes, the lowest grade on the report cards of the cousins ​​is certainly up to the former Lazio coach. In the first half the widespread sensation was of a clear and overwhelming superiority on the part of Calhanoglu and teammates who have touched the goal over and over again before and after the advantage signed by Perisic. Only a super Maignan allowed Milan to close the first phase of the derby with a single goal behind.

The Rossoneri had never really managed to worry Handanovic except with a long shot from Tonali. Not that the balance of the game changed much at the beginning of the second half. So much so that Inzaghi himself was infected by the feeling experienced by the team on the pitch, that is, that of a derby already in the safe.. Confident of himself and of the control exercised by his team over the game, the coach allowed himself the substitutions in the 70th that should be made in the 90th. The contemporary entrance of the two listless, overpaid and imbolsiti South Americans reopened the match and gave Milan the opportunity to glimpse the glimmers of a comeback.

On the other hand, Pioli’s team had great merit and extraordinary humility to never leave the game, to know how to suffer and to accept to leave the dominance of the game to rivals. The same Rossoneri coach, when he had nothing more to lose, corrected the starting line-up by inserting a real attacking midfielder in place of Kessié, deployed as number 10 only on paper, but actually used in all-field marking on Brozovic. The choice of Pioli had further made a player tactically uncomfortable who, already on his own, appeared totally out of the game (and this will be a topic to be addressed and evaluated between now and the end of the season).

The action of the AC Milan equalizer symbolically photographed the entire match. Sanchez appeared soft in contrast to Giroud losing a very dangerous ball, Diaz has finally created havoc in the Nerazzurri area and the French striker himself has thrown himself on the first useful ball of the entire game. Sticking to the decision of the Guida referee who did not call Giroud’s foul on Sanchez is misleading because it was the classic shoulder to shoulder and denotes the frantic search for alibi from a coach who knows in his heart that he was the first involuntary cause of the defeat. The doubling of Giroud himself is a small masterpiece made with the collaboration of Handanovic which he definitively punished Inzaghi’s crazy idea of ​​replacing Brozovic with Vidal’s stunt double thinking not to affect the balance of the race.

Definitely the way in which Milan won this derby they had already lost could really give the Rossoneri back the enthusiasm to dream an incredible race towards the Scudetto trusting in team cohesion rather than in the values ​​of individuality. On the other hand, the way in which Inter lost a derby they already had in their hands could undermine the foundations trust from the environment in their coach. And this, in the long run, could really upset the balance of a championship that seemed already decided. After this derby, Milan can continue to dream and the Rossoneri can really become a nightmare for Inter.