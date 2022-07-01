News

Ruja Ignatova: Escaped “Cryptoqueen” Is Included In The FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List

Ruja Ignatova, also known as the “Cryptoqueen” (queen of crypto), has been included in the list of the ten most wanted by the FBI.

The Bulgarian woman is wanted by the US government for her alleged role in the execution of a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin.

Federal investigators accuse the fugitive of using the scheme to defraud her victims of $4 billion.

She has been missing since 2017, when US officials signed an arrest warrant for her.

