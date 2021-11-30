rules and quarantines, what changes

There are still just over 3 weeks left until the holiday season (and less than one before the Super Green pass comes into force), and the Omicron variant could already change the forecasts on how not only the celebrations will go this year, but also travel and tourist season. While waiting to understand the real danger of the B.1.1.529 mutation and its hypothetical effect on the available vaccines, the evidence highlighted by all experts is its greatest contagiousness. In other words, that of spreading more rapidly. So much so that, for the principle of maximum precaution, a first restrictive intervention on travel has already been imposed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. In fact, connections with the African countries where Omicron was originally identified are blocked: Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe. And above all – again as a precaution – it is the ministry itself that recommends the Regions to strengthen and monitor the tracking and sequencing activities in the case of travelers from these countries or in the event of outbreaks characterized by a rapid and anomalous increase in cases and promptly apply and scrupulously the measures already foreseen for quarantine and isolation.

The rules for travel

In any case, net of the arrival block for the 8 African countries, there are no further travel restrictions in the Peninsula for now. Nor will they easily trigger automatic ones for everyone. The only scenario that foresees the impossibility of moving out of one’s residence for reasons other than health or work, is in fact entering the red zone. A perspective that is decidedly distant at the moment (the only “colored” territory is now Friuli-Venezia Giulia). However, the fear for Omicron has caused some jolt that inevitably affects Italian travelers too: Israel, Japan and Morocco are in fact already off limits, and it is not excluded that other states will move in the same direction in the coming days. Today, however, the usual rules apply more or less everywhere, with the Green pass necessary in Europe, quarantines to access the United Kingdom and Covid Free tourist corridors for various exotic destinations (from the Maldives to the Seychelles to Egypt).

The color areas

On the other hand, as regards the risk bands of the Peninsula, and the colored areas that derive from them, except for spikes in the new cases that Omicron could cause occupation of hospitals) no major differences are expected with the current state of affairs. And therefore, given the latest executive decree, any new measures would mainly affect those who do not have the so-called Super Green pass. Net of the extension of the certification obtainable only with vaccine and healing to restaurants, stadiums and entertainment venues (and that of the “basic” version also to local transport, hotels and changing rooms for sports activities), the text also provides that all the additional additional measures foreseen for the orange zone would apply only to the unvaccinated. Therefore, the ban on leaving the boundaries of one’s municipality does not concern those who have the Super Green pass. Neither would the dreaded stop of the ski lifts that would trigger with the passage in the intermediate risk zone. Similarly, the activity of the restaurants would not be limited only to take away or take away. Or at least not for everyone, but only for the no-vax.