“Rules are rules”. He appeals

“Rules are rules, no one is above,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison clarified. It refers to Novak Djokovic, rejected by Australia. Unvaccinated, the number 1 in world tennis arrived in the country with a special exemption to participate in the Australian Open, which kicks off on January 17 in Melbourne. His visa, however, was not judged to be regular. A decision against which Djokovic has decided to appeal against the deportation: the court was adjourned on Monday, with his lawyers pushing for the athlete to remain in Australia until then, according to express.co.uk.

Djokovic landed in Melbourne, Tullamarine Airport, around 11.30pm local time (1.30pm Italian time) on January 5th. His visa was not judged to be compliant: in particular, the attached documentation was insufficient to justify the exemption from the vaccine. It would not have been clear, in particular, whether Djokovic has recovered from the covid in the last 6 months. The affair was complicated by the rebuke of responsibility: the federal authorities, in charge of the controls, asked for the intervention of the government of the state of Victoria, which replied by demanding a written request. Apparently no one wanted to stamp Djokovic’s passport, assuming the formal responsibility of giving the go-ahead for the illustrious no vax’s entrance.

“The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those arriving at our borders comply with our laws and meet the requirements for entry. The ABF can confirm that Mr. Djokovic has not provided appropriate elements to meet the requirements for entry. in Australia, his visa was consequently canceled “, said ABF, responsible for controls on entry into the country. “Those who do not have citizenship and do not have a valid visa or have a visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia”, continues the note that denies the rumors that the tennis player would have been held in a room and deprived of his mobile phone for several hours: “ABF can confirm that Mr. Djokovic has had access to his phone”.

The case

The treatment reserved for the champion (the exemption obtained to participate in the Australian Open) has caused discussion, also becoming a political case. “Anyone who enters Australia must have the requisites. When Djokovic arrives, I believe there is not much, he should provide a plausible explanation if he was not vaccinated – Australian Prime Minister Morrison had warned – Let’s wait and see what elements he provides. If the documentation were insufficient, it would come. treated like everyone else and would be put back on the first plane. There are no special rules for Novak Djokovic. “