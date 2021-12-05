rules bars, restaurants, gyms and hotels

Super green pass covid in Italy, here we are: from tomorrow Monday 6 December 2021 the new rules will take effect – for bars and restaurants, cinemas and theaters – which will be valid until 15 January 2022. Starting next week there will be the enhanced green certificate, issued only to people who have been vaccinated or cured, and the basic one for those who undergo a molecular swab, valid for 72 hours, or antigenic for 48 hours, useful – among other things – to go to work or use public transport such as buses and metro.

BARS, RESTAURANTS AND DISCOS

The Super green pass will also be adopted in the white area. For a variety of activities – indoor bars and restaurants, shows, parties and discos – the vaccine will be needed, while a swab will suffice to get to work.

GYMS AND SWIMMING POOLS

To go to the gym and swimming pool, the basic green pass will suffice, but if the region passes into the yellow zone, the super green pass will be needed. Certified by buffer also for “spaces used as changing rooms and showers for carrying out outdoor sports activities, with the exclusion of those accompanying persons who are not self-sufficient due to age or disability”

HOTELS AND HOTELS

The Super green pass obligation does not concern the entrance to the hotel or the consummation of meals in the hotel. For hotel guests it is sufficient to have the basic green pass, which can also be obtained simply with a molecular or antigenic pad. Likewise, Federalberghi points out, those staying in a hotel can easily access the restaurant, the bar, the wellness center and the hotel swimming pool by showing the basic green pass.

From next December 6, 2021, access to catering services carried out in hotels or other accommodation facilities and reserved exclusively for customers staying there, will be allowed to holders of the non-“reinforced” green certification.

WEDDINGS AND CEREMONIES

Baptisms, weddings, communions and other events following civil and religious ceremonies are excluded from the activities for which the super green pass is required. For these, the basic green pass will continue to be sufficient even after 6 December. In fact, the circular reads: “As a result of this provision – the decree of November 26, ed -, subjects with the aforementioned” enhanced “green certification will be allowed access to: shows, sporting events as spectators, restaurants indoors, parties (except those resulting from civil and religious ceremonies), public ceremonies, dance halls, discos and similar venues.

BUS AND METRO

From 6 December, basic green certification is also required for local public transport, such as buses and metro and as regards medium and long-distance vehicles (airplanes, ships, Intercity and High Speed ​​trains, courier, cable cars, gondola lifts, ski facilities). Simple green certification remains sufficient for the entire railway network and for public transport.

COMPANY CANTEENS

The canteens and catering services are excluded from the obligation of the reinforced green-pass.

MUSEUMS, CINEMAS AND THEATERS

The new rules on the containment of the pandemic infection, in force since Monday 6 December, are very clear for places of culture and provide that the super green pass is not required in museums, archives and libraries, in the white and yellow zones. You will therefore continue to access with the green pass, in full compliance with the rules and with the obligation to wear a mask. Unlike the case of cinemas, theaters and concert halls, which will remain open with 100% capacity, where entry will only be possible with the super green pass.

THE PASSAGE OF THE AREA

In case of passage in the orange zone, the restrictions and limitations do not apply, but only holders of the reinforced Green Pass can access the activities. Those who have joined the vaccination campaign (even without the third dose) or are cured of Covid will be able to access all those rooms and services even if the place where they live becomes a yellow or orange zone. Restrictions on movements and closures for everyone (not only for no vax) in the red zone. Particular is the case of the ski lifts on the ski slopes: in the white and yellow areas they require the simple Green pass, in the orange area the Super green pass.

VALIDITY’

Those who already have a valid Green pass for vaccination or recovery do not have to download a new Certification because the Verification C19 app will recognize its validity. From 15 December 2021 the validity period of the Green Pass is reduced from the current 12 to 9 months.

THE CONTROLS

In terms of controls, the “weekend controls in shopping and nightlife areas” will be strengthened and the role of local public transport companies will be central. This was established by a circular from the head of the cabinet of the Viminale Bruno Frattasi to the prefects. For public transport, the checks may be “even on a sample basis”, because they must not compromise “the fluidity of the service” to “avoid, especially in local public transport, possible gatherings”, in addition to any “public order fallout ” .

‘In the sector of public establishments and catering, the circular states, “the control activity of the municipal police must be considered of certain importance”. “In order to avoid overlapping with the activities of the other police forces, in particular the Guardia di Finanza, and to make the control action more effective and efficient, the need is emphasized that the respective services in this area be subject to careful planning. ” “The control services linked to the Christmas holidays and the end of the year will be scheduled ” concludes the circular.