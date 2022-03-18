Rules that Marvel actors must follow for MCU movies | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Always be available to re-record

To record the scenes, hours of production are needed and if the directors decide that retakes are needed, it is the obligation of the actors to attend the call, regardless of whether they have another project in hand.

“This is torture, man. I don’t want to do this. My agent insisted ‘You have to do it, it’s part of the deal,'” he declared in an interview for The Telegraph portal in 2014.

Being heroes on and off the screen

Over the years we have seen various actors taking altruistic actions such as helping to raise funds for a good cause, visiting children’s hospitals and being goodwill ambassadors for a non-profit organization.

While they do it because it’s something they believe in, they’re also bound by their contracts in a way. Sometimes they can appear with everything and their costumes.

Hide your face if necessary

Although it is a rule that has rarely been applied, it turns out to be real and the proof of this is Benedict Cumberbatch, who had to do an interview via Zoom with the camera looking at the ceiling.

The English actor apologized and explained that he did this because he was filming ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ at the time and could not show his face, as it would be considered a spoiler.

Do not do very dangerous stunts

Most of the MCU’s superheroes pull off impressive stunts, and while everyone has their stunt doubles, it’s imperative that they don’t overexpose themselves to danger.

In their contract it is specified that they should not do stunts of great magnitude because they can injure themselves and would delay production, which means that Marvel would be wasting time and money.

Tom Holland spoke about his first-hand experience, and while he wasn’t able to pull off all of Spider-Man’s moves the way he wanted, he was happy with the result.

“I did as many of the stunts as I could, but there are some things I couldn’t legally do. There were very talented stuntmen who supported me through the whole process. Anytime there was a stunt I wasn’t necessarily comfortable with, they they intervened and taught me how to do it, and guided me during the process”, was what he shared in 2017 for the Comic Book Resources portal.

They cannot participate with the competition

Something that has been harshly criticized by fans is that the actors are not free to participate in any DC Comics tape if their contracts are still active, since it would be considered illegal.

There are actors and directors who have been able to work in both companies, but always respecting this agreement and doing so when the employment relationship ends with Marvel.

Read the scripts in special rooms

Marvel has learned that to get a better handle on spoilers it has to take drastic measures, and one of the last measures it took, according to Elizabeth Olsen on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018, was to lock them in a room.

“They offered a room to sit and read on an iPad for five hours…in a room with nothing else around you.”

It was all so extreme that even the room was windowless and of course cell phones were off limits so they couldn’t have them with them while doing their due reading.

Being in shape is a must

The rule that is applied to men and women makes sense within the MCU; However, following a balanced diet and a lot of exercise is not easy.

Although many actors seem to have no problem with this part of their contract, some are forced to have a better physical condition, such as Brie Larson who is Captain Marvel and Chris Hemsworth, actor who plays Thor.

Actors can’t change anything about their character

It is normal that in most of the tapes the actors have some ideas of how to improve their role by changing certain things, but in the MCU it is impossible for that to happen, since the directors, producers and screenwriters are the ones who have the last word on a character and his actions.

In the past, Marvel had differences of ideas with actor Edward Norton, who in 2008 was the Hulk. It is rumored that this was the reason for his departure from the company, since he did not reach an agreement with Kevin Feige and director Joss Whedon to develop the Hulk as he would have liked.

They do an investigation of your past

Actor Tom Vaughan Lawlor joined the Marvel family with his role as Ebony Maw in ‘Avengers Infinity War’ and during an interview he confessed that the actors who want to be in the MCU must undergo a review of their past to avoid being in the future statements or actions come out that result in a massive scandal.

“They didn’t know me, so when I went they were meeting me for the first time. They do background checks to make sure you’re not a white supremacist. They don’t hire someone with a weird background,” he told The Sun newspaper.