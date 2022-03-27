Rulín Rosendo could undergo open heart surgery

The health of the Dominican sonero Raulin Rosendo still delicate. After undergoing two catheterizations and while waiting for a third intervention, he suffered a crisis when he did not respond positively to a medication, forcing the doctors to intubate him.

The Dominican based in the United States, after being stabilized, was transferred from Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center until Montefiore Hospitalspecialist in cardiology, where in the next few days he will be operated on “possibly open heart”.

“He is still in Intensive Care, but he is waiting for the authorization of the doctors to proceed with the operation, which may be open heart,” he explained. Luisin Martimanager of the artist, this Saturday night at Free Journal.

asked the Creole fans of the sonero to continue his prayers, because “Raulín has the best desire to continue living and offering all his art”.

“Everyone knows that Raulín lived through a very difficult time, a victim of the system at the time, but in the last two years that he has been with me, he has put himself more than ever for his career and presenting a discipline that has surprised me,” said Martí, who said that he hopes that everything goes well so that the 65-year-old singer can enjoy the best stage of his career in good health.

That’s how it all started

Martí explained that, during a presentation in Chile, the owner of hits like “One heals”, “Desire” and “Over a glass of wine”among others, began to show physical exhaustion that prevented him from walking.

“He is a workhorse, he finished his concert and people didn’t even notice his discomfort, but when we came, in the airportI had to find one WheelchairHe told me: I’m tired, I can’t breathe. We thought it was the sequel to the covid that I had given him,” Martí narrated.

He added that when Raulín went to the health center, they informed him that he had three clogged arteries, which is why he underwent surgery.

“I’m going to get out of this”

The manager of the owner of the phrase “Yes, yes” reported that all the presentations were canceled and that from now on the sonero “It’s in God’s hands.”

“Let it be what God has, we are very hopeful because Raulín is very strong. When I told him that we had to take a break from work, he told me: don’t worry, this doesn’t scare me, I’m going to get out of this”Luisin MartiManager of Raulin Rosendo“

He adds: “God is in control and He knows whenever it is and if he brings him back to us healthy and he has to stay at home, let him stay at home, but I love Raulín again healthy, which is what matters most to me. Already the part of the work and the professional God will decide if it can or not, now what I want is for him to be there to be able to talk to him and laugh at his occurrences as I always do.

At the beginning of last year, Raulím was hospitalized due to uncontrolled blood glucose levels that forced him to stay for several days in the Intensive Care Unit. In October 2019, he underwent successful hip surgery after a serious injury that prevented him from going on stage.