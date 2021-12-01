Rumi, Beyoncé’s four-year-old daughter, makes a cameo in the new Ivy Park campaign

Perfectly in time for Christmas shopping, Beyoncé announced Halls of Ivy, the new Ivy Park collection. A very drop preppy let’s say “academic” themed all in plaid print, which marks the fifth collaboration between Ivy Park and Adidas.

Beyoncé described Halls of Ivy a WWD as one “sfigurative pazio that is somewhere between where you are now and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, Halls of Ivy is a boundless and boundless place where everyone is welcome“.

The best part? For the video of the new athleisure campaign, Beyoncé asked her two daughters for help Rumi, four years old, and his older sister Blue Ivy.

Rumi in the arms of mum Beyoncé, while Blue Ivy plays with a soccer ball, all dressed in a set pied de Poule black and white. You can see the moment at minute 0.51.

Other famous faces in the video include Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s daughter, And Ava and Deacon Phillippe, the eldest sons of Reese Witherspoon. Basketball players James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets were also cast for a cameo in the campaign.

In an “interview for the September cover story of Harper’s BAZAAR, Beyoncé talked about the inclusion of baby clothes in her Ivy Park brand.

“I am thrilled that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature children’s clothing with this drop“, he said. “During our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for filming and we find ourselves dressing them in sizes XXS so we can match. Hence, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key models in children’s sizes.“

Halls of Ivy will be released on December 9th.

