Rumor: Alexandra Daddario and her brother will join the MCU for Fantastic Four

Since the return of the Fantastic Four rights to the Marvel house was announced, fans are eager for a superhero movie to be made within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). At the last Comic-Con in San Diego, Kevin Feige finally confirmed the film and announced it to be released in 2024. With the announcement came a wave of speculation about when the cast would be confirmed and who would be chosen. The rumor going around right now is that Alexandra Daddario and her brother Matthew Daddario are in talks to join the project.

The fans believed that in the past D23 Feige would announce the cast of The Fantastic Four, but the only announcement about it was that Matt Shakman will be directing the film. He has previously worked with Marvel directing the WandaVision series – 95%, which is a favorite of the public. His directorial work has focused mainly on television, he has directed episodes in very successful series such as Game of Thrones- 83%, Fargo- 98%, Dr. House – 75%, Succession – 86% and Mad Men.

From the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% and the surprise cameo appearance of John Krasinski as a variant of Reed Richards from the 838 universe, fans believed that the actor would soon be confirmed as Mr. Fantastic from the 616 universe. Not only has it not been confirmed, but the rumor recently came out that Penn Badgley, star of the series You – 91%, had auditioned for the character along with several actors, which raised the question of whether Krasinski would return to the character.

Fans have long considered that John Krasinski is the best choice to play Reed Richards and that his wife Emily Blunt would be perfect to play Sue Storm. The actress has not shown much interest in this regard, unlike Krasinski who has always sought to be part of the UCM, she even went so far as to cast for Captain America: The First Avenger- 79%. It is because of the fans that the actor finally cameoed for him, but now it is in doubt whether he will return or another actor will be cast for the role.

Apart from the rumors about Reed Richards, there are also many rumors circulating about who will be chosen to be the new Sue Storm. We know the fans loved Emily Blunt, but it seems less and less likely. When was Jurassic World: Dominion released? 54%, rumors began about Bryce Dallas Howard in the role and even as the director of the tape, before Shakman’s confirmation. A few months ago there was a rumor that Dakota Fanning was also in talks for the character. Now it’s the turn of Alexandra Daddario that along with his brother it is rumored that they could join the UCM as Sue and Johnny Storm.

The origin of the rumor comes from DeuxMoi, an anonymous Instagram account that often posts about celebrities. The truth is that like any other insider, he has been right and wrong in his statements, so you have to take the news for what it is, one more rumor in the collection. There are even those who think that the cast has already been chosen and that if they have not announced it, it is only because they could appear as a cameo in a film to come, such as in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever where it is rumored that we will see Dr. Doom.

Alexandra Daddario is an actress with a very recognizable career in Hollywood, since she was part of the cast of Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief – 49% have seen her work in blockbusters like Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault – 48% o Baywatch: Guardians of the Bay – 19%, but has also been part of interesting projects like the recent series The White Lotus – 80%. She would undoubtedly be a great signing for Marvel, in fact her fans have already imagined her as a possible Rogue.

Matthew Daddario He does not have the fame of his sister, but he is also a film and television actor. The most recognizable in his career is his participation in the series Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments as Alec Lightwood. The rumor only states that the brothers are in talks for the film and until Marvel makes an official announcement about the final cast of The Fantastic Four It is to be expected that more rumors like this continue to come out.

