Rumor: Amber Heard will be replaced by Emilia Clarke in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

For a long time it was believed that they were just rumours, but after the trial of Johnny Depp (Minamata – 35%, Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%, Scissorhands – 91%) vs. Amber Heard (The Danish Girl – 69%, London Fields – 0%, The Stand- 80%), it was confirmed that Warner Bros. were already planning to change the actress for the role of Mera, due to Heard’s lack of on-screen chemistry with Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones – 59%, Aquaman- 73%, Dune – 75%). Now, after the heated trial that grabbed the attention of half the world and ended with Depp’s victory, it seems more and more likely that she will be replaced as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Heard’s character was introduced in Justice League – 41%, and had a leading role in Aquamanbut the happiness of the actress would last a short time, because the same month that the tape was released, December 2018, she published an article in Washington Post where she recounted her alleged experience as a victim of domestic violence, which would lead to her ex-husband’s lawsuit in 2019. Now, a new report revives old rumors that the actress will be replaced by Emilia Clarke (Terminator Genesis – 25%, Me Before You – 58%, Last Christmas: Another chance to love – 53%). In addition to the fact that fans had requested Clarke as a replacement for Heard, an article from Forbes published in December 2020 assured that this recasting would occur, however, Amber returned to bring the character to life once again, although her time on screen seems to have been drastically reduced.

In accordance with GeekosityNow that Heard has lost her mind and her career is ruined, Warner Bros. Discovery is already looking for Clarke to play Mera. As many will know, the chemistry between her and Jason Momoa has been proven thanks to game of Thrones, where they played Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo, a couple much loved by fans. And if that wasn’t enough, the two actors are very good friends.

In addition to his iconic role in game of ThronesClarke has appeared in films such as Me before you, terminator genesis and Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%. Soon we will also see it in Secret Invasionfrom the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an exclusive series on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

There are good reasons to believe this rumour. Since Johnny Depp released audios where Amber Heard admitted to having hit him, despite the fact that she declared herself the victim of the relationship, the support on social networks turned to the actor, and to her all the contempt. This caused any production where she appeared to receive negative comments, as evidenced by the series. The Standwhich was more or less well received by critics, but received Review bombing from the audience.

Despite this, the actress was still taken as a victim, since Depp lost the trial against the newspaper The Sun, who called him a “wife beater”. Now that the verdict was in favor of Depp in the defamation trial, things will be even more difficult for her, and according to her ex-manager, Jeffrey Nightbyrdshe’s already blacklisted in Hollywood (via FandomWire).

Just a few weeks ago, Heard’s representatives denied that she was going to be replaced Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but rumors also surfaced that at test screenings the actress’s presence generated a negative reaction among the audience. The studio won’t want to risk the tape being boycotted, so they’ll most likely find a replacement. yes it will be Emilia Clarke or another actress, that remains to be seen.

