Rumor | Club América contemplated the possibility of signing a goalkeeper from Liga MX

With 36 years of age, William Ochoahas a long path of experience under the three posts, which made him reach the AC Ajaccio, Malaga CF, Granada CF, Standard Liège and in addition to being a recurring man in the calls of the Mexican team in the different tournaments to continue breaking professional records. However, there is a rumor that was made known that the America club I was looking for a goalkeeper.

What goalkeeper did America “seek”?

According to information from the radio program, super goal conducted by David Medrano Y Raymundo Gonzalezindicated that the America club had an interest in the goalkeeper Atlas, Camilo Vargas, and in response, the Rojinegros rushed to renew the Colombian until 2026, adding a termination clause of 7 million dollars, in case any team wants to acquire his services.

Atlas sought to secure the services of the 33-year-old goalkeeper, and in addition to earning more money in the event that the transfer of Vargas Gil. However, the Eagles of America they would be looking at William Ochoabeing this alleged move to acquire Camilo very unlikely, although he also linked up to get to Coapa a long time ago.

Ochoa Magana is the effective man for him Tricolor and the Eagles of America by adding 1080 minutes of participation in the 12 duels of the Closure 2022, having no yellow cards and less red. His next commitment will be this Saturday against the Bravos de Juárez.