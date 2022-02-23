Rumor | Differences between Guillermo Ochoa and Santiago Solari after the defeat of America

After the defeat suffered by the America club in view of Pachuca, The Eagles began to live uncomfortable and tense moments, especially because after the boos in the stands and the #OutSolari that was heard in Aztec stadium, Uncomfortable questions were expected for the coaching staff as well as for the players who appeared in the mixed zone.

It was precisely at this moment, when it is pointed out by the column of Tap Filteringthat there would be an annoyance within the azulcrema box and that is that last Sunday at the end of the match, Santiago Solari he was giving the press conference as is regularly done and at the same time he appeared William Ochoa in a mixed zone to give statements stealing the attention of the Argentine strategist.

The same source reveals that what happened bothered the technical assistant. Bruno Militano, because all the attention was diverted towards the goalkeeper and not with what the helmsman said about what happened on the field of play. Later, it is worth mentioning that in what Memo and Solari said there was a contradiction, since apparently both saw different perspectives of the team.

Problems between Ochoa and Solari?

It is important to mention that within the column it is also explained that there could be two issues that happened, the first is precisely what we have just reported, while the second is that the Águilas goalkeeper knew that they would go against the coach and to divert attention a little, the strategy was that it would appear at the same time so that there would not be so much tension.

This latest version sounds somewhat logical, since the goalkeeper has not had any awkward moment with Solari and also the press conference was shorter than usual, which means that this would have been a strategy within the azulcrema team.