Rumor has it that Lady Gaga will soon organize a virtual concert on “Fortnite”

Yasss virtual gaga!

According to leaks reported by KotakuLady Gaga could give a virtual concert on the popular online video game Fortnite soon. This speculation started when a Twitter account known as @FNLeaksAndInfo shared an audio clip of a supposed emote creating a rendition of Gaga’s 2008 hit “Poker Face.”

In a previous press release by Fortnite developer Epic Games, the studio has announced that its “Rainbow Royale 2022” event will feature the participation of artists like Gaga, Janelle Monáe and Kim Petras. However, that just meant that their songs would play on the game during the event.

Alas, Gaga fans and Fortnite players are now beginning to believe that the “Stupid Love” singer will be much more involved in the event, possibly even hosting an entire virtual concert in-game.

Other top musicians who have given virtual concerts on Fortnite in the past include Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Travis Scott and KoRn. At the moment, a virtual Marshmello concert is also being speculated by Fortnite players.

That said, it should be noted that this is just speculation at this time. Gaga is always on the road with The Chromatica Ball, but this tour is coming to an end. Who knows – maybe the “Rain On Me” singer will end the tour with a special virtual appearance on Fortnite.

One thing is certain, however: the little monsters will have their virtual paws on Fortnite if these rumors turn out to be true.

