Rumor: Kathleen Kennedy Banned Announcement That Harrison Ford Will Be In Thunderbolts

In the last edition of D23, various news and projects that Disney has planned for the future were announced, and despite the fact that Marvel and Star Wars get a lot of attention, the first trailer for the film Indiana Jones It was the most talked about. The fifth installment will be titled only the name of the protagonist and will have Harrison Ford in the lead role again. The actor attended the event to promote his latest film as the famous archaeologist, but it seems that his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) would also be announced there, although in the end it was not, because the producer of Indiana Jones, kathleen kennedydid not allow it.

During D23 the film was announced Thunderbolts, where we would see several actors such as David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen reprise their characters to create a new group of antiheroes led by Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh. The news of the final lineup left doubts in the public, especially due to the absence of Daniel Brühl as Zemo and Tim Roth as Abomination, two great candidates to join the Thunderbolts.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts group is made up of members who are parallel to the Avengers, and after they disappeared, they took their place to protect the world, in the end there is much more behind the group’s intentions. In the film it seems that they will take another direction, since most of the members are very similar to each other and, on the other hand, everything about the film may not have been revealed yet. A few days ago a rumor began to circulate that Harrison Ford would be integrated into the film as General Ross, replacing the late actor William Hurt.

Now the rumors are expanding in this regard, because it seems that the integration of Ford was planned to be announced during D23, but kathleen kennedy did not allow it. Kennedy, producer and president of Lucasfilm, prohibited Marvel from making her announcement because she did not want the news to overshadow the panel of her film. Indiana Jones and wanted the presence of Harrison Ford the event was focused on the archaeologist’s new film and the presentation of his first look to the public.

jeff sneiderinsider of The Anklerspoke on this topic. He assures that Harrison Ford would have been announced as part of the cast of Thunderbolts during D23 but that was the intervention of kathleen kennedy what stopped them. With the information it seems that Ford is not only in talks, but that he has already been chosen for the role. It’s during the podcast The Hot Mic (via comic book) that the insider says the following:

In fact, they wanted to announce him as a member of the Thunderbolts cast at D23. But they didn’t because Kathy Kennedy put her foot down and said, ‘No, we’re going to keep the focus on Indiana Jones 5.’

The news has not yet been made official, but if so, we could finally see the character of General Ross turned into Red Hulk. The rumor also opens the doors to new possibilities, because despite the fact that people are happy with the announcement of the tape ThunderboltsFans had envisioned many other characters in the group, from Baron Zemo to the possibility of Jon Bernthal’s return as the Punisher.

At this time, Marvel fans have high expectations, as there are several pending announcements. There is a lot of impatience regarding the official casting of The Fantastic Four and if there will be a project related to mutants soon. A few days ago, we received the surprise that Dead Pool 3 will bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and people couldn’t be happier.

