Rumor: Lee Jung-Jae, star of The Squidward Game, will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios continues with the development of new titles for Phase 4 that promise to be a worthy continuation after the conclusion of The Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame – 95%. A mix of new series and movies for the MCU are on the release schedule, expected to arrive in the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023.

With the conclusion of The Infinity Saga, we had to say goodbye to several well-loved characters in this universe, and the departure of several characters was compensated with the entrance of others. In Phase 4 of the MCU, it’s been pretty common to have new faces in every new title, be it on the small or big screen, and it looks like the studio plans to keep welcoming more actors.

A rather interesting rumor has surfaced recently, and it indicates that Marvel Studios is in talks with Lee Jung-jae, an actor who stars in the hit Netflix series, The Squid Game – 100%, in the role of Seong Gi-hun, for a future appearance. Yesterday, MarvelCravea channel dedicated to posting updates on Marvel, quoted Twitter influencer, DanielRPKand reported that Lee Jung Jae and Marvel Studios may have gotten together to talk about their collaboration in the MCU (via bizoom).

If the rumor turns out to be true, Lee Jung Jae will join Claudia Kim, Park Seo Jun Y Ma Dong Seok in the lineup of Korean actors who are part of the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lee Jung Jae is considered one of the most successful actors in South Korea, he has received several awards, including a Screen Actors Guild, a Critics’ Choice Television Award, six Baeksang Arts Awards, as well as nominations for a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe Award and an award. Gotham.

Phase 4 of the MCU introduced us to new and important characters that will undoubtedly play a fundamental role in the future of the MCU, such is the case of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) from Ms. Marvel – 100%, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) from Black Widow – 87%, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Echo (Alaqua Cox) from Hawkeye – 87%, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) by WandaVision – 95%, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Clea (Charlize Theron) from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%. These are just some of the characters that have recently been added to the fantastic universe, and many more are expected to arrive soon.

