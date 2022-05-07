Rumor | Liga MX club will try to sign Federico Viñas in the summer market

The America club they remain in the fight for a new title to place it in their showcase, and their concentration is impetuous in order to dispute the league of the MX League, under the instructions of Ferdinand Ortiz ready a good participation as it happened in their friendly match against atlantean of the Expansion League to win 10-1; turning out to be an efficient work of the azulcrema forward, where they scored: Juan Otero, Roger Martinez, Federico Viñas, Jordan Silva, Jonathan dos Santos and in addition to an own goal.

Is Federico Viñas leaving America?

During the regular phase, Federico Sebastian Vinas Barboza was requested to be in the capital squad in a total of 15 games, managing to accumulate 809 minutes and only kinda corresponding to the Matchday 13 facing Juarez. Therefore, the dorsal 24 of America continues to be demanded so that it exploits its maximum potential in favor of the bluecreams.

Precisely, the team that scored his only goal during the regular season of the Closure 2022the Juarez Braves are interested in contracting the services of Federico Vinas, for this summer market, although it must be clarified that the 23-year-old footballer has a current contract with the Eagles of America until June 2024, in addition to gaining the trust of the technician Fernando Ortiz.