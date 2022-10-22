Rumor: Mary Elizabeth Winstead is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Mary Elizabeth Winstead She is largely recognized for her role as Ramona Flowers in the film Scott Pilgrim vs. The Ex Of The Girl Of Her Dreams- 82%. The actress has a long career in film and television. In her career, she has already ventured into the world of superheroes, in the movie Super School of Heroes- 73% she plays the villain of the film. In the DC universe, she was chosen to play Helena Bertinelli, aka Huntress, in the adaptation of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. 75% and despite the fact that the latter did not receive the best reviews, she was one of the good things to highlight. In 2021 Netflix premiered the tape Kate – 30%, where the actress shows that she knows how to handle the action perfectly. And she looks like she’s now going to join Marvel.

It’s across the page Giant Freakin Robot that this exclusive was released. Apparently they would be confirming that actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead has just joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), but the character she will play is unknown. It is also not known in which project we would see her. The truth is that Marvel has not given the official announcement, but the mentioned page speaks of reliable sources and released the news as an exclusive and not as a rumor.

As we mentioned before, the character that Winstead would be playing for Marvel is still unknown, but the same page that offers us the exclusive also offers us a possibility. They believe that the character that the actress could do is that of Abigail Brand. For those who know comics, they know that right at this stage and with the projects that are coming, this possibility sounds very logical.

Abigail Brand, in the comics, is the director of SWORD, the agency charged with guarding Earth from extraterrestrial threats. This corporation had its first hint of existence in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, in the post-credits scene, where we see Fury working from space. It is in WandaVision – 95% where we know the agency by name, because they are the ones in charge of finding out what is happening in the town of Westview. In the series we can see that Maria Rambeau was one of the founders after the events of Captain Marvel – 60%.

In phase 4 of Marvel many plots have been opened, from the more mystical side with Moon Knight – 87%, until the opening of the multiverse with Loki – 96%, Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%. We know that the enemy to defeat for the future is going to be Kang the Conqueror, a villain associated with time travel. In the series of Loki we see a variant of the character who was actually intending to isolate the timeline to protect us from the villain.

But another of the most important plots of Marvel at this time is precisely the one related to space. In Eternals- 58% we see that the Earth will be judged by the Celestials. In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 95%, we are presented with the unknown of the rings, both their origin, which may be extraterrestrial, and the message they are emitting at the end. We also know that one of the series to be released on Disney + will be Secret Invasionwhich adapted the saga of the comics with the same name.

The comic Secret Invasion tells how the Earth has been invaded by the Skrulls without anyone noticing. The alien race and their ability to change shape allowed them to impersonate important characters within the planet including various superheroes. The Skrulls were already presented in Captain Marvel, but unlike the comics they didn’t look like the villains. However we only saw a few refugees, being a race at war they could well be hostile to Earth if it gave them a strategic advantage.

Initially it was believed that Emilia Clarke would be Abigail Brand, but later it was leaked that she would be playing Veranke, the queen of the Skrulls. Now that Winstead’s entry into Marvel is announced and with this project close at hand, the possibility of her being Brand sounds very real.

