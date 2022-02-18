Rumor of departure of Marcelo Bielsa from Leeds in the Premier: option in the Colombian National Team? | premier league

The processes are a finite product, with an expiration date, limited offers. Even when they live authentic deeds.

the of Marcelo Bielsa on leeds he is a good example: he took him in the second division, he took him to the Premier League, he has made him believe in his philosophy despite not even speaking his language and now he would be ready to leave it.

The British press assures that at the end of his contract, next June, the love story will end, leaving him in 15th place in the table, with 23 points, just 6 behind Norwich and the relegation zone.

The replacement would be so clear that there would even be a candidate to take office, according to The Telegraph: the American Jesse Marsch, a former Lepizig and who would be in the deck above Ernesto Valverde, the other candidate.

The news has been the worst expected in England, why does it impact Colombia? Bielsa has been one of the favorites for years to manage the national team, several times in the past some managers have sought him out and have always received the same answer: no.

But now that he is free and that a real ‘refounding’ will be required if, as suspected, the elimination from the World Cup is consummated next month, his name is on the table again. His experience, his knowledge and the respect he instills in veteran and young players is a sufficient letter of introduction. In addition, as Juan Carlos Osorio revealed when he offered to manage the team for free, he meets the requirement of being a foreigner, which would please the FCF leadership. He is the man? Time will tell.