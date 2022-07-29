Rumor: Olivia Colman would play a modified version of a Marvel Comics character in Secret Invasion

Since it was announced that Olivia Colman (The Crown) would be part of the Marvel Studios Secret Invasion series, there has been a lot of speculation about which character the actress could play.

After all, although with Coleman’s history it would be easy to believe that the actress would play a powerful figure who is supplanted by a Skrull, it seems that the new Marvel Studios series will follow the tradition of that company and try to surprise us with its plot beyond of taking a name from a famous comic.

In that sense, following previous reports that both Colman and Emilia Clarke would play spies, now a rumor promoted by The Illuminerdi portal says that the role of the actress from El padre actually it would be a modified version of a relatively well-known character from Marvel Comics.

Although all this is in the realm of rumorsthey could also find possible spoilers of secret invasion next.

More about Marvel Studios

According to The Illuminerdi, “Olivia Colman will play a character known as Falsworth, aka Union Jack, in Secret Invasion.”

The portal does not indicate which version of the Union Jack will be the one that Colman’s character will be based on, but notes that “this is an interesting cast development.” After all, not only does it open a door for more British heroes in the MCU, but it could feature another reimagining of a character in his move from comics to the big screen.

In addition, apart from confirming that a large part of the plot of secret invasion will take place in the United Kingdom, it could also lead to another connection between MCU characters since, as happened with the Jim Morita of the Howling Commandos and his grandson Director Morita (who appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming), this new series could leave Colman’s character as a relative of James Montgomery Falsworth, another member of the Howling Commandos who appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger.

secret invasion will premiere in 2023.