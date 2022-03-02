Rumor | Puebla footballer with possibilities of reaching Club América

It is known that the current America club is not being what a large institution of the world deserves Mexican Soccer like the Coapa. The results are simply not happening, and with only one victory in seven dates, the team led by Santiago Solari seems to be unable to sustain itself, and tonight they will have to win yes or yes against one of the most limited squads in the entire MX Leaguethe Queretaro Club.

It should be noted that although the bluecream return to the path of victory, there are some elements that do not quite add up or prove to be up to the challenge that the America clubso it is prudent to start looking for additions for the following semester, thinking especially of competing all 17 dates, and one of the men who could arrive is Maximilian Araujo the Club Pueblabecause as reported by our collaborator, Jonatan Peña, the Stripe is willing to listen to offers for the Uruguayan.

Who is Maximiliano Araujo and how would he help Club América?

The side defender of the sweet potato growers, Maxi Araujois one of the best players that the squad led by Nicholas Larcamon in this competition, playing 94% of possible minutes, scoring two vital goals for the Puebla. To a large extent this is due to the fact that the Argentine strategist decided to raise the Uruguayan a little more, to a position as a midfielder where he can join the attack as a lethal weapon, as was seen in the duel against Tigers Clubwhere he exhibited Xavier Aquino.

The hypothetical arrival of Araujo to the America It is conditioned to different factors, but from the outset it could be a side that gives greater presence to the attack on the wings from behind the Eaglessomething in which they have not been able to be consistent.